Sonam Kapoor ups the style quotient in a gorgeous floral gown

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a true fashionista, renowned for her unparalleled sense of style and fearless approach to fashion. With an innate ability to blend classic elegance with contemporary flair, she consistently sets new trends and redefines glamour on the red carpet. Her keen eye for detail, from striking accessories to elegant silhouettes, ensures that she always stands out in a crowd. Her latest ensemble is sure to leave you in awe. The Bollywood fashion icon stunned in a long Carolina Herrera rose gown, a true slice of fashionable heaven. She completed the look with a luxurious Judith Leiber clutch, leaving us absolutely breathless. Even her accessories were perfectly on point.
Her ensemble was pure princess perfection, blending classic elegance with a modern, mesmerising allure that evoked our favourite fairytales. The floor-length floral-printed dress was an exquisite choice, with a gently swaying silhouette that made us fall for her style. The rose-inspired print added to the allure of this stunning statement piece, and the halter neckline gave it a modern twist.
Sonam completed her resplendent look with matching black pumps, adding a refined touch of modern elegance to her exquisite outfit. With this look, the Khoobsurat actress effortlessly modernised the timeless charm of maxi dresses, and we’re absolutely here for it!
For her accessories, Sonam chose striking engraved stud earrings and paired them with matching rings, enhancing her captivating look. She also carried the exquisite Peony Halcyon Hill clutch by Judith Leiber, featuring a stunning champagne crystal design with layered texture.
Her hair and makeup team crafted a flawless look with her dark tresses styled into a sleek pinned-up hairstyle, with strands elegantly swept back from both sides. This middle-parted style allowed her lustrous locks to cascade beautifully down her back, keeping her radiant face in full view.
For makeup, Sonam opted for a luminous base and subtly smoky eyeshadow, with perfectly baked, blushed, and highlighted cheeks. She finished her look with a nude lip that perfectly complemented her complexion.