Sonam Kapoor ups the style quotient in a gorgeous floral gown

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a true fashionista, renowned for her unparalleled sense of style and fearless approach to fashion. With an innate ability to blend classic elegance with contemporary flair, she consistently sets new trends and redefines glamour on the red carpet. Her keen eye for detail, from striking accessories to elegant silhouettes, ensures that she always stands out in a crowd. Her latest ensemble is sure to leave you in awe. The Bollywood fashion icon stunned in a long Carolina Herrera rose gown, a true slice of fashionable heaven. She completed the look with a luxurious Judith Leiber clutch, leaving us absolutely breathless. Even her accessories were perfectly on point.

Her ensemble was pure princess perfection, blending classic elegance with a modern, mesmerising allure that evoked our favourite fairytales. The floor-length floral-printed dress was an exquisite choice, with a gently swaying silhouette that made us fall for her style. The rose-inspired print added to the allure of this stunning statement piece, and the halter neckline gave it a modern twist.

Sonam completed her resplendent look with matching black pumps, adding a refined touch of modern elegance to her exquisite outfit. With this look, the Khoobsurat actress effortlessly modernised the timeless charm of maxi dresses, and we’re absolutely here for it!