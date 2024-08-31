Alaya F is a complete fashionista in a stunning cutout dress

Alaya F continues to solidify her reputation as a major fashionista, effortlessly setting trends with her bold and stylish choices. Recently, she turned heads in a chic monochrome ensemble by Gauri & Nainika, making a striking fashion statement. The dress featured an intense black bodice with a halter neckline, plunging into a daring cut-out that showcased her midriff. As a proud member of the bold and beautiful club, Alaya wore the daring outfit with undeniable confidence. The cream-hued, voluminous skirt added a dramatic flair, with its asymmetrical ruffled hemline — short in the front and elegantly flowing at the back.

Her accessories were equally on point, with pearl-encrusted studs and a golden chained bangle adding just the right amount of sparkle. Alaya’s makeup complemented the look perfectly, with a dewy base, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips. Classic eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes elevated the glamour, while a black bow secured on one side of her curly, open tresses added a playful touch. Her caption, “a little demure, a little brat,” was the perfect reflection of both her personality and the stunning ensemble she wore with such poise.