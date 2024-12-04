Nora Fatehi is living her 'best life' in a stunning strapless black dress

Keeping her accessories minimal yet impactful, Nora chose diamond-encrusted rose-shaped cocktail earrings and a matching ring from Renu Oberoi, along with sleek pointed-toe heels that tied the outfit together elegantly.

Her hair and makeup, styled by celebrity artist Marianna Mukuchyan, further elevated the look. She wore her hair in a chic braided topknot with curled, side-swept bangs reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour. The makeup complemented her ensemble perfectly, featuring a bronzed, glowing complexion, champagne shimmer on the eyelids, a dramatic black winged liner, voluminous lashes, and a caramel-toned lip. A hint of peach blush completed the flawless finish.

Once again, Nora Fatehi demonstrated why she remains a fashion trailblazer, seamlessly blending vintage allure with modern sophistication.