Alia Bhatt dazzles in a black lehenga at Anant Ambani’s sangeet, sets social media on fire

In frame: Alia Bhatt
In frame: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt set social media ablaze with her captivating look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. The actress opted for a stunning black lehenga, a bold choice that left fans swooning over her elegance and style. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alia treated her followers to a series of breathtaking pictures. The caption, simply a black heart and star emoji, spoke volumes of her confidence in this show-stopping ensemble.

In frame: Alia Bhatt
Crafted by designer Faraz Manan, the lehenga was a vision in black, adorned with intricate silver sequin detailing that shimmered under the lights. The bralette-style blouse, featuring delicate spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline, exuded a touch of modern sensuality. The look was further elevated by a matching flared skirt and a dramatic black sheer cape, edged with cascading sequin borders.

Alia accessorised the outfit with oversized diamond earrings and a statement ring, adding a touch of luxury. Makeup artist Riviera Lynn accentuated Alia’s natural beauty with a soft, romantic look. Nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and perfectly curled lashes created a captivating eye look, complemented by blushed cheeks, a touch of highlighter, and a subtle shade of nude lipstick.

In frame: Alia Bhatt
The meticulous attention to detail, from the designer lehenga to the flawless makeup and hairstyle, has solidified Alia’s position as a fashion icon.

Alia Bhatt
Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani

