Alia Bhatt dazzles in a black lehenga at Anant Ambani’s sangeet, sets social media on fire

Alia Bhatt set social media ablaze with her captivating look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. The actress opted for a stunning black lehenga, a bold choice that left fans swooning over her elegance and style. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alia treated her followers to a series of breathtaking pictures. The caption, simply a black heart and star emoji, spoke volumes of her confidence in this show-stopping ensemble.