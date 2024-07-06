Alia Bhatt dazzles in a black lehenga at Anant Ambani’s sangeet, sets social media on fire

Alia Bhatt set social media ablaze with her captivating look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. The actress opted for a stunning black lehenga, a bold choice that left fans swooning over her elegance and style. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alia treated her followers to a series of breathtaking pictures. The caption, simply a black heart and star emoji, spoke volumes of her confidence in this show-stopping ensemble.
Crafted by designer Faraz Manan, the lehenga was a vision in black, adorned with intricate silver sequin detailing that shimmered under the lights. The bralette-style blouse, featuring delicate spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline, exuded a touch of modern sensuality. The look was further elevated by a matching flared skirt and a dramatic black sheer cape, edged with cascading sequin borders.
Alia accessorised the outfit with oversized diamond earrings and a statement ring, adding a touch of luxury. Makeup artist Riviera Lynn accentuated Alia’s natural beauty with a soft, romantic look. Nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and perfectly curled lashes created a captivating eye look, complemented by blushed cheeks, a touch of highlighter, and a subtle shade of nude lipstick.
The meticulous attention to detail, from the designer lehenga to the flawless makeup and hairstyle, has solidified Alia’s position as a fashion icon.