Historic utility AND high fashion. 80-year-old LL Bean staple finds a new audience as a trendy bag

The L.L. Bean Boat and Tote, a simple canvas bag originally designed for hauling ice, is experiencing a surprising resurgence – and social media is to thank.

This unassuming tote, launched in 1944, is now a summer fashion must-have, thanks to a trend of customizing them with ironic or playful phrases. The trend took off after Gracie Wiener, a New Yorker, shared photos of her totes monogrammed with "Psycho" and "Prada" on Instagram.

Soon, others followed suit, embellishing their bags with words like "Schlepper," "HOT MESS," and "cool mom." The trend even pushed boundaries, with some users testing the limits of L.L. Bean's monogram filter with phrases like "Bite Me" and "Ambitchous."

This surge mirrors the popularity of Stanley tumblers and Trader Joe's canvas bags, both propelled by social media buzz. But the Boat and Tote's unique appeal lies in its functionality and its defiance of traditional trends. Costing under $55 (with some fancier versions reaching $100), it offers a practical alternative to expensive designer handbags.

"There's a movement towards the utilitarian and accessible," says Beth Goldstein, an industry analyst. "Customization just adds to the appeal – you don't need a designer label to make a statement."

While still capable of hauling a hefty 500 pounds, the Boat and Tote is more likely to be seen carrying everyday essentials like laptops, groceries, or beach gear. Originally confined to New England, the bag has transcended regional boundaries, finding fans in fashion capitals like Los Angeles and New York City.

L.L. Bean, initially surprised by the trend, is now enjoying its benefits. The Boat and Tote has become their top customer acquisition tool, with sales surging 64% from 2021 to 2023. This unexpected rise echoes the success of their iconic hunting boots, which experienced a similar college-driven trend a few years back.

The Boat and Tote's journey, from ice hauler to social media darling, is a testament to the power of user creativity and the enduring appeal of practical, well-made products.