Stitching dreams

Standing atop three wooden planks set against the backdrop of a white dhoti, Krishna Priya filmed herself flaunting her self-stitched outfits, weaving a narrative of creativity and self-expression online. This 20-year-old fashion designer hailing from Eramalloor in Alappuzha district aspires to walk the illustrious carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, inspired by the trailblazing success of Nanci Thyagi, a self-made young designer from a rural north Indian town, whose own design made waves at Cannes, igniting Krishna’s passion one stitch at a time.

Krishna initially started designing using her mother’s sarees, driven by a desire to have the trendiest clothes in her wardrobe. “When I saw people wearing stylish outfits and came across fashionable designs online, I could only dream of owning such styles. Affording those clothes was nearly impossible for me at the time. Also, a few years back, websites that offered clothes at affordable rates were rare. So I found the solution by stitching my own clothes. I taught myself to sew by watching YouTube tutorials and through several trials and errors,” says Krishna.

Unable to afford a sewing machine, Krishna initially hand-stitched her outfits. The 20-year-old’s ambitions began with a small wish — wearing a gown to her sister’s wedding. She painted a ball gown in her mind, vibrant and classy. However, she couldn’t afford the high-priced ball gown dresses from branded fashion stores. So she went ahead and fashioned a skirt and top for herself.