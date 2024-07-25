Rakul Preet Singh in a stunning green sari is an image of timeless elegance

Saris are timeless; once you fall in love with them, there’s simply no turning back. Whether it’s a cherished piece passed down from our mothers or a treasured item in our wardrobes, saris are often imbued with deep emotions and sentiments. They possess the remarkable ability to make you look beautiful, elegant, bold — essentially, everything you aspire to be when you find the perfect one. Saris speak volumes about our culture and tradition, grounding us in our heritage while allowing us to feel profoundly connected to ourselves. Today, actress Rakul Preet Singh grabbed eyeballs with her exquisite ethnic choice. Draped in a stunning lime green sari, her ensemble featured lively green details scattered across a pristine white base. The sari’s borders, adorned with a slightly darker shade of green, added an extra touch of finesse to her sophisticated style statement. Rakul Preet adheres to a simple yet sweet mantra: style must be classy, sophisticated, and elegant without being excessive or overdone. This is precisely what we adore about her!

Accompanying her green sari, she chose a white sleeveless blouse. Her accessories were perfectly selected, featuring dangler earrings and bangles that enhanced her graceful appearance. For makeup, she opted for blushed cheeks, dark defined brows, mascara-coated eyelashes, eyeliner, and glossy pink lips. Her wavy hairstyle harmoniously completed the look, leaving us utterly enchanted by her timeless elegance.