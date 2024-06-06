This summer collection using mul cotton will keep you comfortable in the hot summer months

The brand’s new summer collection is soothing for both the eyes and the body. It features printed fabrics in light colours, using mul cotton and 100 percent cotton to keep you comfortable in the hot summer months.

Letting us more on the key pieces in this collection, Anuja, says, “The key pieces are the printed kurtis and dresses. You will find chikankari and hand-printed fabrics. We have incorporated traditional Indian craftsmanship into contemporary designs for this summer line.”

They have selected light, breathable fabrics suitable for summer, such as cotton, linen, and organza, which complement the intricate chikankari work. “Our designs are made to be functional and versatile for the modern consumer, offering pieces that can be worn casually during the day or dressed up for formal functions. By incorporating unique design elements and collaborating with contemporary designers, we’ve been able to innovate within the chikankari tradition, offering a collection that feels both fresh and timeless. Our summer line is a testament to how traditional Indian craftsmanship can evolve and thrive in the modern fashion landscape,” says Anuja.