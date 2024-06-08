Top 5 brands for Bridgerton-inspired jewellery in India

Step into the world of Regency-era elegance with Bridgerton-inspired jewellery. The hit Netflix series has rekindled an affection for the opulence and grace of the early 19th century, where every piece of jewellery was a symbol of status, love, and beauty. Whether you seek the minimalist allure or intricate designs, these top five brands offer just the collections that capture the essence of Bridgerton's regencycore aesthetic.
For those aspiring to be the season's diamond, Solitario offers jewellery that shines with unique European craftsmanship. Their delicate and graceful lab-grown diamonds make a bold statement in sustainability and ethical sourcing, ideal for the modern lady of honour.
If you adore Daphne Bridgerton's elegant style from the first season, GIVA is your go-to brand. Known for its sterling silver jewellery that never tarnishes, GIVA ensures your love for these exquisite pieces remains as bright as ever.
The regencycore is all about minimalism with intricate designs, perfectly embodied by Carat Lane. Their jewellery pieces speak of elegance and timeless beauty, making them a must-have for any Bridgerton fan.
Zoya's collections are where stories and luxury intertwine. Each handcrafted necklace, bangle, and ring is adorned with masterfully cut precious gemstones, making you feel like a true member of the ton.
Indulge in timeless elegance with MOI India's handcrafted jewellery. Their designs are inspired by India's rich history, blending luxury and storytelling to create pieces that resonate with the regency era's charm.
Jewellery is more than adornment; it's an expression of one's personality and style. Bridgerton-inspired pieces allow you to embrace the regencycore aesthetic, blending historical elegance with contemporary design. These brands offer the perfect pieces to make you feel like a true member of high society. Embrace the beauty of Bridgerton-inspired jewellery and let each piece tell your unique story.