Sara Ali Khan sets social media ablaze in an exquisite floral gown

Sara Ali Khan’s latest appearance sets the bar high for glamour and sophistication. Known for her impeccable sense of style, the diva effortlessly navigates the realms of fashion with finesse, transforming every outfit into a spectacle of elegance. Following her recent vibrant sari display, Sara continues to captivate hearts, this time in an exquisite gown.
On Friday, Sara delighted her fans by unveiling a series of glamorous snaps on Instagram, accompanied by the caption “Admired yet inspired, Inspired thus Admired.” The post swiftly went viral, amassing over 200k likes and an outpouring of adoration from her loyal fan base.
Her breathtaking gown boasted a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a cropped hemline, and intricate floral embellishments that exuded allure. A chic black bow pattern on the sleeves added a contemporary edge, elevating Sara’s allure to new heights. Collaborating with celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, Sara accessorised with a trendy alphabet chain necklace, a sleek wristwatch, and strappy black heels, completing her mesmerising ensemble.
Under the skilled hands of makeup artist Riviera Lynn, Sara was transformed with a palette of nude eyeshadow, precise winged eyeliner, voluminous mascara, defined brows, sculpted cheekbones, radiant highlighter, and a touch of nude lipstick. Hairstylist Aasif Ahmed worked his magic, crafting soft curls that are elegantly pulled back into a half-updo, with tendrils framing her face delicately.
On the work front, Sara will be seen in two OTT projects in March: Netflix’s Murder Mubarak and Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan.