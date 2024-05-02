Karisma Kapoor in a stunning green Anarkali is an ethnic summer style done right

Karisma Kapoor casts a spellbinding aura with her unparalleled style sense. Yet, it is not just her style statements that elevate her style; it is the aura of confidence and charisma she exudes that truly sets her apart. With each step, she commands attention, a vision of grace and poise. Karisma’s fashion journey is a symphony of textures, colours, and silhouettes, each ensemble a reflection of her eclectic taste and refined sensibilities. From the opulent grandeur of red-carpet events to the casual chic of everyday outings, she effortlessly captures hearts with her impeccable fashion choices.

The actress recently shared images of her latest look leaving us spellbound. Yes, this time, she wore a stunning anarkali by fashion designer Ritu Kumar. Her ethnic wear featured intricate embroidery, gorgeous floral motifs and regal golden borders. The outfit also came with a round neckline and full sleeves. Karisma gave it a sense of completion with a matching dupatta.

For accessories, the beauty chose a golden necklace showing green stones and golden earrings. As far as her makeup was concerned, she stayed loyal to well-contoured cheeks, blush, smokey eyes, mascara, defined brows and pink lips. If you are gearing up for summer weddings ahead, take notes from Karisma.