Bengaluru-based brand rolls out a selection of its best jewellery pieces for Akshaya Tritiya 2024

Akshaya Tritiya, a festival celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vishakha, is revered as an auspicious occasion for embarking on new ventures and acquiring gold and silver.
Devotees mark this day by worshipping goddess Lakshmi and engaging in charitable activities. In sync with the spirit of this festival, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers (CKC) has rolled out a captivating collection of 18-carat yellow gold jewellery, today.
“On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2024, CKC is delighted to unveil an exclusive and discerning collection of handcrafted jewellery. As a purveyor of luxury, we present an eclectic array of designs that gracefully bridge the gap between modern innovation and cherished traditions,” reveals Chaitanya V Cotha, creative director of the label.
The collection features five exquisite pieces, including a pair of diamond earrings set in gold. These earrings showcase a delicate open-close setting pattern that allows light to beautifully illuminate the diamonds. Adorned with captivating rubies and embellished with an artistic creeper design, these earrings effortlessly blend timeless elegance with contemporary design, making them perfect for any occasion.
Another highlight of the collection is a gold diamond necklace, intricately crafted with geometric patterns and a stunning peacock motif at the centre. This necklace is adorned with a vivid ruby from Thailand, a lush emerald from Zambia and elegant pearls from Japan, creating a harmonious blend of luxury and colour, ideal for grand celebrations.
For those seeking a more regal look, the collection offers gold earrings that capture the majestic beauty of peacocks. These earrings are adorned with Valanda (a rose-cut diamond set from the heritage collection), complemented by a vibrant ruby cob from Mozambique and lush emeralds from Zambia. Completing the ensemble is a yellow gold cuff bracelet, crafted with kundan stones and intricate enamel work, embodying the essence of traditional luxury.
The hero piece of the collection is an 18-carat yellow gold bangle, which seems to be designed in sync with this year’s Met Gala theme, ‘The Garden of Time’ titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Inspired by the beauty of nature, this bangle features floral motifs enhanced with pearls and is intricately designed with colourful enamel, making it a standout piece in the collection.
