Bengaluru-based brand rolls out a selection of its best jewellery pieces for Akshaya Tritiya 2024

Akshaya Tritiya, a festival celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vishakha, is revered as an auspicious occasion for embarking on new ventures and acquiring gold and silver.

Devotees mark this day by worshipping goddess Lakshmi and engaging in charitable activities. In sync with the spirit of this festival, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers (CKC) has rolled out a captivating collection of 18-carat yellow gold jewellery, today.

“On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2024, CKC is delighted to unveil an exclusive and discerning collection of handcrafted jewellery. As a purveyor of luxury, we present an eclectic array of designs that gracefully bridge the gap between modern innovation and cherished traditions,” reveals Chaitanya V Cotha, creative director of the label.