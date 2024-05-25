Enhance your style: Tips for men to dress according to their body type

Rectangle Body Type

Those with a rectangle body type have shoulders and hips that are aligned. To enhance this silhouette, focus on broadening the shoulders. Opt for tops and blazers designed to add volume to the shoulder area. Structured shoulders or detailing can create the illusion of wider shoulders, achieving a balanced look.

Oval Body Type

For individuals with an oval body shape, characterised by a wider waist and narrower shoulders and hips, elongating the limbs and balancing proportions is essential. Choose long-sleeved shirts and well-fitting pants to create a more streamlined look. This helps to make your body appear more balanced and proportional overall.

Triangle Body Type

If you have a triangle body shape, where your lower half is a bit larger than your upper half, aim to draw attention upwards to create balance. Choose clothes with details around the neck or shoulders, like embellishments or interesting necklines. These options help shift focus to your upper body, creating a more balanced appearance.

Inverted Triangle Body Type

If you have an inverted triangle body shape with broad shoulders and well-defined arms, it's essential to avoid adding bulk to your upper half. Opt for unstructured blazers or jackets for formal occasions. These styles provide a sleek and streamlined look without emphasising the already broad shoulders, ensuring a balanced appearance.