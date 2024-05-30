Time travel: Here are some of the hottest watch releases in 2024

If you’re buying a new watch, be it your first or your 15th, it’d be good to know what the best new watches on offer are, right? Because the sheer volume of choice is insane. With that in mind, we’ve done the hard work for you, compiling the hottest watch releases as they happen in one ‘wristy’ place.
Police Watches’ limited-edition collection is crafted in collaboration with the legendary Batman himself! Weaving together iconic symbols and sleek design elements inspired by DC’s favourite Batman, these watches deliver a powerful style statement that embodies the essence of heroic precision and timeless sophistication. The collection includes Forever Batman, embodying the mystique of the Bat-Signal; Dark Knight, exuding the enigmatic aura of vigilance and the retro Batman wing logo, a true piece for the undying fan.
Tudor unveils a limited-edition Black Bay 58 with a special dial, matching strap and commemorative caseback engraving to celebrate Inter’s second star. In the Italian soccer league Serie A, a team earns a star to be permanently affixed to its jersey for every 10 titles won. Inter, after an excellent season and with five matches still to be played, became Italian Champions, winning their 20th Scudetto and earning their Second Star. To commemorate this momentous occasion, Tudor has created a special Black Bay 58 model in the team’s signature colours: blue and black. But that is not all. The dial features the logo of Inter at six o’clock, along with the two stars they’ve earned, printed in gilt. A gradient pattern known as ombré, fading from blue in the centre to black in the periphery, adds a striking visual effect to this exclusive dial. Proudly worn by the players of Inter, this watch is limited to 1908 numbered pieces and available at the Tudor Boutique in Milan and Rome as well as all Tudor points of sale throughout Italy.
BVLGARI Octo Finissimo Sketch Watch has been an icon since its inception. The Octo Finissimo series has set nine records, including the world’s slimmest three-hand watch and the world’s slimmest automatic chronograph. This 10th Anniversary Special series is a watch with an illustrated dial, revealing the movement’s back in lieu of the dial — as if you were admiring the watch from the other side, through an open case back.
First launched in 2023, the Heritage Chronometer Celebration is a contemporary revival of a timepiece from the archives of Carl F. Bucherer— one that beautifully encapsulated the progressive aesthetic of the 1960s, when it was originally launched. Subtly redesigned for 21st century tastes, the Heritage Chronometer Celebration was revealed last year with a choice of cases — in 18 k rose gold, closest to the style of the original’s yellow gold case, or stainless steel — and two dial options per case. It was otherwise largely faithful to its precursor’s minimalist design, including its mesh bracelet, which was updated to a Milanaise style for a more sinuous quality, and was extremely well received by watch aficionados internationally. For 2024, the two case options are now available to pair with leather straps, in dove grey or dark brown to accompany the gold case, or dove grey and black to pair with its stainless-steel sibling. Substituting metal for leather is perhaps a small change, but it somehow transforms the timepiece, balancing its direct, purposeful design language with a ‘softer’ organic quality for accessorising with a wider array of outfits.
In celebration of the exponential growth of the women’s game, Tissot, Wilson and the WNBA have announced their collaboration on two new special edition watches, marking the first official watch in league history. The creation of the two new 40mm Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA watches highlight the Swiss watchmaking and timekeeping expertise of Tissot, Wilson’s innovative and official WNBA basketball, as well as the cultural influence of the WNBA.
The vast Hotaka mountain range rises in the Shinshu region of central Japan, where all Grand Seiko Spring Drive creations are made. The sun reflecting off this soaring landscape at dawn creates beautiful mountain scenery with ebullient colours transforming from pink to orange as the early morning progresses. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the first Grand Seiko watch powered by the 9R Spring Drive movement series, which powers all Grand Seiko Spring Drive watches. In celebration of this milestone, a new Spring Drive Chronograph GMT inspired by this mountainous landscape in summer is born. The watch has been made possible by a new
dial-processing technology that expresses the Japanese appreciation for the delicate transition of time as seen through the changing colours of summer mornings in this special place.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com