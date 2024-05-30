Time travel: Here are some of the hottest watch releases in 2024

First launched in 2023, the Heritage Chronometer Celebration is a contemporary revival of a timepiece from the archives of Carl F. Bucherer— one that beautifully encapsulated the progressive aesthetic of the 1960s, when it was originally launched. Subtly redesigned for 21st century tastes, the Heritage Chronometer Celebration was revealed last year with a choice of cases — in 18 k rose gold, closest to the style of the original’s yellow gold case, or stainless steel — and two dial options per case. It was otherwise largely faithful to its precursor’s minimalist design, including its mesh bracelet, which was updated to a Milanaise style for a more sinuous quality, and was extremely well received by watch aficionados internationally. For 2024, the two case options are now available to pair with leather straps, in dove grey or dark brown to accompany the gold case, or dove grey and black to pair with its stainless-steel sibling. Substituting metal for leather is perhaps a small change, but it somehow transforms the timepiece, balancing its direct, purposeful design language with a ‘softer’ organic quality for accessorising with a wider array of outfits.