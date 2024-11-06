Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a scintillating crinkled gold strapless gown

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reigns as B-town’s ultimate fashionista, a title she holds effortlessly with her impeccable style. As the curtain begins to close on Citadel: Honey Bunny with its recent India premiere in Mumbai, Samantha made sure her fashion game remained unforgettable. Dressed in a mesmerising crinkled strapless gold gown by her best friend Kresha Bajaj—a designer whose creations have graced Samantha throughout the film’s promotions — she exuded both grace and bold sophistication.
The gown’s unique crinkling effect added an ethereal shimmer, catching the light with every move and creating a fluid, almost liquid elegance. This choice highlighted Samantha's fearless approach to fashion, favouring bold, contemporary designs that captivate and inspire. She kept accessories minimal, allowing her voluminous, wavy hair to steal the spotlight with its striking rust-orange hue — a vibrant statement in itself. Samantha once again proved her innate ability to blend daring choices with timeless charm, setting her apart as a true style icon.
Samantha keeps turning heads with each striking ensemble. Recently, she once again captivated with an effortlessly elegant look, crafted with the support of her designer best friend, Kresha Bajaj.
Draped in a sage green ensemble, Samantha looked enchanting in a top featuring a delicate sheer neckline, paired with impeccably tailored pants in the same hue. Her accessories were thoughtfully chosen, a refined golden bracelet and a pair of understated studs adding just the right hint of sophistication. With a glowing makeup base, mascara-highlighted lashes, and soft nude lips, she allowed her ensemble to speak volumes. Her wavy, open tresses cascaded gracefully, completing the look with a touch of relaxed glam. Samantha’s flawless style once again captured the essence of understated elegance and timeless charm.