Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a scintillating crinkled gold strapless gown

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reigns as B-town’s ultimate fashionista, a title she holds effortlessly with her impeccable style. As the curtain begins to close on Citadel: Honey Bunny with its recent India premiere in Mumbai, Samantha made sure her fashion game remained unforgettable. Dressed in a mesmerising crinkled strapless gold gown by her best friend Kresha Bajaj—a designer whose creations have graced Samantha throughout the film’s promotions — she exuded both grace and bold sophistication.

The gown’s unique crinkling effect added an ethereal shimmer, catching the light with every move and creating a fluid, almost liquid elegance. This choice highlighted Samantha's fearless approach to fashion, favouring bold, contemporary designs that captivate and inspire. She kept accessories minimal, allowing her voluminous, wavy hair to steal the spotlight with its striking rust-orange hue — a vibrant statement in itself. Samantha once again proved her innate ability to blend daring choices with timeless charm, setting her apart as a true style icon.