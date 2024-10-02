Sparkle through Navratri with Virrayaa

Get ready to twirl, swirl, and shine this Navratri with Virrayaa, where timeless elegance meets vibrant celebration. Known for its exquisite polki and gold jewellery, Virrayaa captures the spirit of tradition while adding a modern twist that will leave you glowing from head to toe. Think intricately crafted chokers and bold statement rings — each piece is a masterpiece that showcases the art of Indian jewellery-making with a contemporary flair.
As the festival unfolds, why not embrace each day’s colour with jewellery that embodies grace, power, and sheer opulence? Let your adornments elevate your festive looks and resonate with the spiritual essence of Navratri, bringing joy and prosperity to every celebration.
October 4: Green
Welcome renewal with a striking polki choker featuring a vibrant green stone, paired with delicate bangles and elegant polki tops. Embrace prosperity in style.
October 5: Grey
Add a splash of excitement to your grey ensemble with a dazzling navratan choker, bracelet, and earrings. Who says understated can’t be fabulous?
October 6: Orange
Exude vibrant energy with a long navratan necklace and matching earrings that elevate your orange look to regal heights. Bring on the bold.
October 7: White
Celebrate purity and peace with an exquisite polki choker, elegant earrings, and a delicate bracelet that make white anything but plain.
October 8: Red
Channel strength and passion with bold statement necklaces and earrings that mirror the fiery spirit of red. Unleash your inner diva.
October 9: Royal Blue
Pair your royal blue attire with Virrayaa’s polki chokers and earrings for a touch of majestic allure. Feel like royalty.
October 10: Pink
Soft and graceful, adorn yourself with pink peacock earrings and a bracelet that add beauty and hope to your look. Perfect for the romantic at heart.
October 11: Purple
End the festival on a high note with rich purple accents, highlighted by Virrayaa’s intricate earrings and regal necklace—symbolizing royalty and wisdom.
This Navratri, enhance every moment with unparalleled artistry and make your celebrations unforgettable.
Price on request.
Available online.