Sparkle through Navratri with Virrayaa

October 4: Green

Welcome renewal with a striking polki choker featuring a vibrant green stone, paired with delicate bangles and elegant polki tops. Embrace prosperity in style.

October 5: Grey

Add a splash of excitement to your grey ensemble with a dazzling navratan choker, bracelet, and earrings. Who says understated can’t be fabulous?

October 6: Orange

Exude vibrant energy with a long navratan necklace and matching earrings that elevate your orange look to regal heights. Bring on the bold.

October 7: White

Celebrate purity and peace with an exquisite polki choker, elegant earrings, and a delicate bracelet that make white anything but plain.

October 8: Red

Channel strength and passion with bold statement necklaces and earrings that mirror the fiery spirit of red. Unleash your inner diva.

October 9: Royal Blue

Pair your royal blue attire with Virrayaa’s polki chokers and earrings for a touch of majestic allure. Feel like royalty.

October 10: Pink

Soft and graceful, adorn yourself with pink peacock earrings and a bracelet that add beauty and hope to your look. Perfect for the romantic at heart.

October 11: Purple

End the festival on a high note with rich purple accents, highlighted by Virrayaa’s intricate earrings and regal necklace—symbolizing royalty and wisdom.

This Navratri, enhance every moment with unparalleled artistry and make your celebrations unforgettable.

