Lady Gaga perfectly captures the essence of Harley Quinn in a fiery red ensemble at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ London premiere

Lady Gaga made a bold and unforgettable statement on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux in London. The singer-actress, who portrays the iconic character Harley Quinn in the film, stunned audiences with her dramatic and avant-garde look.

Gaga’s custom-made Celine gown was a showstopper, exuding fiery drama and intensity. The plunging V-neckline and voluminous, loosely pleated skirt created a striking silhouette that perfectly captured the essence of Harley Quinn. The cropped jacket with puff sleeves added a touch of whimsy and contrast to the gown's relaxed silhouette.