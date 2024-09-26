Lady Gaga perfectly captures the essence of Harley Quinn in a fiery red ensemble at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ London premiere

Lady Gaga made a bold and unforgettable statement on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux in London. The singer-actress, who portrays the iconic character Harley Quinn in the film, stunned audiences with her dramatic and avant-garde look.
Gaga’s custom-made Celine gown was a showstopper, exuding fiery drama and intensity. The plunging V-neckline and voluminous, loosely pleated skirt created a striking silhouette that perfectly captured the essence of Harley Quinn. The cropped jacket with puff sleeves added a touch of whimsy and contrast to the gown's relaxed silhouette.
Completing her look, Gaga sported a sharp bob with bangs, dyed a black and deep red shade. The hairstyle complemented the monochromatic palette of her outfit and added to her overall dramatic aesthetic.
Her eye makeup was another standout element, featuring a vibrant teal eyeshadow that provided a bold contrast. The iridescent, dazzling teardrop from her waterline added an artistic and theatrical touch to her look.
Gaga accessorised the ensemble with a diamond bracelet and a delicate brooch, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication. Her entire outfit radiated an artistic vibe, reflecting the eccentric and captivating character of Harley.
Joker: Folie à Deux is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed 2019 film. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and Gaga as Harley Quinn.
In addition to her acting career, Gaga is also preparing to release her upcoming album, Harlequin. She has described the album as a ‘companion album’ to Joker: Folie à Deux, hinting at a musical connection between the two projects.