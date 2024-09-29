Sonam Kapoor shines at a Mumbai event in a stylish fusion outfit and Dior accessories

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a stylish statement at the India Design ID Mumbai 2024 event, held at Jio World on Sunday. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sonam combined two of her favourite aesthetics – power dressing and Indian traditional – to create a unique and eye-catching ensemble.
She opted for a beige co-ord set featuring a blouse and skirt. The blouse featured a collared neckline and full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, while the skirt had a high-rise waistline, an A-line silhouette, and a pleated design. To add a touch of edginess, Sonam layered the outfit with a stylish black sleeveless vest. The vest featured a round neckline, an overlapping pallu-like train falling from the shoulder, and a matching black belt to cinch the waist.
For accessories, the artiste chose gold hoop earrings, black-tinted sunglasses, rings, a patterned Dior mini handbag, and black ballet flats. Her glam included blush pink nails, darkened brows, mauve pink lip shade, matching eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, and mascara-adorned lashes. A centre-parted, sleek bun completed her look.
Sonam’s outfit showcased her ability to effortlessly blend different styles and create a cohesive and fashionable ensemble. Her choice of colours, textures, and accessories demonstrated her impeccable taste and attention to detail.
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marked her return to the screen after a six-year hiatus.