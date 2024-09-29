Sonam Kapoor shines at a Mumbai event in a stylish fusion outfit and Dior accessories

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a stylish statement at the India Design ID Mumbai 2024 event, held at Jio World on Sunday. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sonam combined two of her favourite aesthetics – power dressing and Indian traditional – to create a unique and eye-catching ensemble.

She opted for a beige co-ord set featuring a blouse and skirt. The blouse featured a collared neckline and full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, while the skirt had a high-rise waistline, an A-line silhouette, and a pleated design. To add a touch of edginess, Sonam layered the outfit with a stylish black sleeveless vest. The vest featured a round neckline, an overlapping pallu-like train falling from the shoulder, and a matching black belt to cinch the waist.