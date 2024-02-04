Neha Sharma: Mastering the art of effortless weekend chic
Neha's secret? It's all about embracing comfort and confidence
Forget the calendar, Neha Sharma’s style declares it’s Friday the moment the weekends. And her laid-back approach to fashion is as inspiring as it is comfortable. Take her recent beach look, for instance. A breezy beige crocheted dress, layered with a crisp white shirt and a straw hat, exuded effortless charm. The plunging neckline and intricate cutouts added a touch of whimsy, while stone-encrusted studs and a statement ring keep the accessories minimal. Bronzed makeup, a loose ponytail, and white sandals completed the picture of weekend bliss.
Also read: Wedding season glam: Pooja Hegde dazzles in elegant red lehenga by Arpita Mehta worth INR 5.6 lakhs
But Neha's style isn't just about lounging by the beach. During a previous vacation, she rocked a chic and edgy combination: an off-white cropped blouse with flowing sleeves paired with loose-fitted black cargo joggers. A multi-tiered pendant and delicate bracelet added a touch of personality, while rosy makeup with brown lip tint and shimmery eyeshadow enhanced her natural beauty. Open brunette tresses and aviator sunglasses completed the street-style look.
Even birthdays get the Neha Sharma treatment. Last year, she celebrated by the Dubai seaside in a dreamy midi dress. The plunging sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit oozed oomph, while lace details and floral embroidery added a touch of femininity. A matching cropped jacket and rosy makeup completed the picture of birthday glam.
Also read: Kriti Sanon is serving up glam in a checked outfit
Neha's secret? It's all about embracing comfort and confidence. Whether it's a breezy beach dress, a chic jogger combo, or a glamorous birthday outfit, she does it with effortless style. So, the next time you're looking for weekend inspiration, take a cue from Neha Sharma and remember: basic chic can be anything but boring.