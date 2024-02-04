Neha Sharma: Mastering the art of effortless weekend chic

Forget the calendar, Neha Sharma’s style declares it’s Friday the moment the weekends. And her laid-back approach to fashion is as inspiring as it is comfortable. Take her recent beach look, for instance. A breezy beige crocheted dress, layered with a crisp white shirt and a straw hat, exuded effortless charm. The plunging neckline and intricate cutouts added a touch of whimsy, while stone-encrusted studs and a statement ring keep the accessories minimal. Bronzed makeup, a loose ponytail, and white sandals completed the picture of weekend bliss.

Also read: Wedding season glam: Pooja Hegde dazzles in elegant red lehenga by Arpita Mehta worth INR 5.6 lakhs

But Neha's style isn't just about lounging by the beach. During a previous vacation, she rocked a chic and edgy combination: an off-white cropped blouse with flowing sleeves paired with loose-fitted black cargo joggers. A multi-tiered pendant and delicate bracelet added a touch of personality, while rosy makeup with brown lip tint and shimmery eyeshadow enhanced her natural beauty. Open brunette tresses and aviator sunglasses completed the street-style look.

Even birthdays get the Neha Sharma treatment. Last year, she celebrated by the Dubai seaside in a dreamy midi dress. The plunging sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit oozed oomph, while lace details and floral embroidery added a touch of femininity. A matching cropped jacket and rosy makeup completed the picture of birthday glam.

Also read: Kriti Sanon is serving up glam in a checked outfit

Neha's secret? It's all about embracing comfort and confidence. Whether it's a breezy beach dress, a chic jogger combo, or a glamorous birthday outfit, she does it with effortless style. So, the next time you're looking for weekend inspiration, take a cue from Neha Sharma and remember: basic chic can be anything but boring.

