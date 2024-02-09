Valentine's Day: Fashionista Davina Thacker flaunts 4 gorgeous looks from Esha Sethi Thirani's edit

February not only ushers in spring, it also brings in the season of love with pink and red dominating the colour palette of fashionistas. This Valentine’s Day, we bring together city’s favourite fashionista and stylist Davina Thacker, who’s also the brains behind the resort wear label Davvyt, and couturier Esha Sethi Thirani, to draw up a sizzling mood board for the day of romance. Davina curated four fabulous looks out of Esha’s two labels – Other Label and Esha Sethi Thirani and the results are stunning. On the sidelines of the shoot, Esha tells us all about her upcoming summer collection.

Davina Thacker

Tell us all about your upcoming summer collection?

For the upcoming collection for our pret brand Other Label, we are focusing on quiet luxury and elevated basics which include timeless pieces. They define both longevity and functionality by way of providing separates that one can mix and match for different outfit combinations and turn them occasion specific.

We have used high quality micro-crepes, silk taffetas, and satin to add dimension to an everyday wardrobe.

While denim blues were our go to shades for 2023, this season, we have introduced soft pastels in muted lemon, lilacs, chambray blue, mushroom, mint green and black.

The winning silhouettes this year for ready-to-wear comprise hyper feminine skirts, diaphanous dresses, oversized shirts and blazers, pantsuits that resonate with business casual and relaxed tailoring.

Whether you are heading out for dinner, or off to the beach, our summer collection will showcase everything from business casual to resort wear to party dresses.

Davina Thacker

For our couture label Esha Sethi Thirani, we are focusing on the fusion of heritage with modern design sensibilities. Experimental drapes in saris, tulle and foil lehengas, long jackets with airy trousers in linen, sharara sets with long tunics are our go to silhouettes this year. Our signature 3D embroidery will be introduced in a new avatar with contemporary embellishments like tassels and fringes in muted hues for the summer.

What are the summer trends for this year?

For occasion wear, lehengas are expected to transform with focus on modern cuts and unconventional fabrics. Further, modernisation of the six yards (sari) with unconventional blouses are the couture summer trends this year. While deep reds, ox blood, deep blues, saw a resurgence last year, this year, will be more about sombre colours.

What styles are phasing out and what's going to stay?

I think this year everyone is vying for comfort mostly, especially keeping in mind the summer season. Statement gowns are going to be out and discreet chic like blazers and pant suits, pencil skirts, voluminous dresses that embody a minimal aesthetic will reign. Less is definitely going to be more.

For Indian couture, saris will reign – it’s a silhouette that’s gaining a lot of international recognition. The fusion of heritage with modern design sensibilities will be the way to go this season with a focus on comfort and wearability.

Davina Thacker

What's your design philosophy and how has it evolved over the years?

Fashion has always excited me. I find inspiration in everything. From my leisure trips to architecture, to nature, I find inspiration in the extraordinary as well as the ordinary. I absolutely love the fusion of traditional elements with the contemporary. So, whenever I design a collection, I make sure my designs evoke the essence of our Indian crafts infused with modernity and newness. EST's design philosophy aligns with longevity and is rooted in heritage and loyalty. I aspire to design outfits in which a wearer looks beautiful and feels beautiful.

What inspires you?

The brand's design inspiration emanates mainly from shape, architecture, and colour, and the collections are focussed on detail and a modern design sensibility. The label maintains its aesthetics by creating pieces that are timeless and empowering with a refreshing sense of simplicity while also retaining wearability. Each creation focuses on flattering the woman's body with special emphasis on tailoring and fit. The collections are synonymous with effortless luxury, marrying contemporary silhouettes with traditional embroidery.

What will be trending this Valentine?

Red has always been the colour of love, but this year, at Other Label, we are rooting for black. A sexy black dress never fails. Feminine bows, trendy loungewear, and frills are going to be winners this year. Florals are also making a comeback.

Floral mini dresses in pop colours, preppy skirts with feather accents, blingy mesh dresses, crystal embellished pants with blazers, and the classic LBD could work as chic looks this Valentine’s.

And accessories?

Bows -- whether it's on shoes, dresses or hair accessories, they are huge this year. Cute head bands, statement gold jewellery, layered necklaces, stacked bracelets are going to be top favourites this year.

Style file

City fashionista Davina Thacker speaks abolut her personal favourites for Valetine’s Day.

Valentine's Day trends: Styles will include romantic colours like red and pink. Dresses, accessories, such as trendy watches or heart shaped earrings, and floral patterns are popular choices. Coordinating outfits with your partner, such as matching colours or subtle thematic elements, can create a charming and cohesive look for Valentine's Day. Adding a touch of sparkle with jewellery like heart-shaped pendants, or earrings, can complement your look, bringing a hint of elegance and sentiment.

What did you keep in mind while choosing ensembles for this Valentine's Day special shoot?

The outfits had to be elegantly sexy with a mix of colours apart from red. Also, I made sure that the makeup was nude with natural curls to add an extra oomph. I kept the eye makeup minimal and went for a glowing base.

Davina Thacker

Your personal fashion style?

I feel most comfortable and confident in cottons and satins. My favourite colour is red. I love red bold lips and smoky eyes. I like bodycon dresses for special occasions and oversized shirts while travelling. I enjoy wearing bohemian outfits too. I like adding creativity to my style. For party looks, I like bling and something dynamic and engaging. There are so many possibilities when it comes to fashion and styling and I love trying them all.

Five wardrobe must-haves?

A little black dress, a pair of well-fitted denims that go with a few good coloured tees or tops, a ⁠trench coat, a pair of ⁠white sneakers, and a stylish pair of sunglasses.

What kind of accessories do you love?

I love timeless jewellery, bold hand bags, especially totes, and statement watches. I also enjoy wearing the evil eye anklets and big pearl earrings too.

Pictures: Debarshi Dutta / Location: Auris Hotel Kolkata