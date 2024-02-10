Dia Mirza's latest style statement is perfect for Valentine's Day

As Valentine’s Day draws near, hearts are aflutter with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to create cherished memories with their special ones. Amidst the romance that permeates the air, the colour red reigns supreme, adorning everything from décor to attire in a passionate hue. If you share in this fervour for all things crimson, then behold the latest enchantment unveiled by the ever-radiant actress Dia Mirza. In her latest social media posts, the actress graced us with her new look, a testament to her status as a true fashion icon. With effortless elegance, she captivates hearts once again, exuding a magnetic charm that leaves admirers utterly smitten. As always, her style is nothing short of spectacular, and we are privileged witnesses to her glamorous transformation.

This time, Dia picked a shimmering red gown. It’s truly fascinating how the beauty pulls off any look with such effortlessness. We love how she keeps all things classy, comfortable and glamorous. Well, this is exactly what we needed right before Valentine’s Day! Her outfit came with luxurious tulle fabric with noodle straps, a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging fit and a stylish flared maxi hem. Well, that gorgeous sequin embellishment added more finesse to her outfit. The ensemble straight from the shelves of designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna looked perfect for a party. For accessories, she used statement earrings and rings. What amped up her avatar was a bright red lip shade and a straight hairdo.

Dia Mirza looks ravishing in a red gown (Image source: Instagram)

Dia Mirza in an all-black outfit (Image source: Instagram)

Not just in red, Dia Mirza looks stunning even in black. Yes, some days ago, we got a chance to see her rocking a chic black dress and boy, it was difficult to take our eyes off her. The actress nailed the outfit like an absolute pro. Her black sleeveless dress showcased dramatic ruffles that enhanced the overall look. With minimal makeup and a neat bun, Dia looked like an absolute queen.

We are a fan of Dia Mirza’s sassy wardrobe picks.