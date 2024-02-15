Mouni Roy flaunts a stunning corset gown like an absolute diva 

When in doubt, always refer to Mouni Roy’s style statements for amazing ideas. The actress, being a paragon of refined taste and impeccable style, stands as a testament to the transformative power of fashion. Her discerning eye for detail and innate sense of grace elevate her ensembles to celestial heights, casting a spell of enchantment upon all who behold her. Not just this, but it’s safe to say that the actress emerges as a luminous beacon of sartorial splendour in the world of fashion where elegance and expression meet.

Her fans are often very excited to go through Mouni’s fashion diaries. Well, as per the good news, the actress has again pulled off a new look with absolute grace and poise. Any guess? Yes, she wore a wonderful strapless corset gown for the trailer launch of Showtime. We have to accept that the pastel colour palette won the hearts of her fans and admirers.

The floor-sweeping outfit from the clothing label Taali showcased a stunning corset bodice with a lace bustline and a beautiful flared bottom. There was a train as well that brought all the more charm to her already appealing look. The bottom came with unique ruched detailing and neat pleats. Mouni ditched accessories and let her outfit do all the talking. For makeup, she stayed loyal to kohl-laden eyes, mascara, contoured cheeks and a matte lip shade. Her mane was left open in natural waves.

Mouni Roy in a pretty pastel gown (Image source: Instagram)

Also read: If it's not difficult, it's not love, says Mouni Roy

We have often seen Mouni Roy dressed in uber-chic sparkling outfits. Once, she had us swooning in a shimmer-wrapped gown. Yes, the actress styled herself in a gold-sequinned dress from the shelves of luxury fashion house Rocky Star. The outfit came with a uniquely styled attached hoodie, rightly symbolising a mark of regal grace. The hourglass-shaped bustier cascaded downward in a single strip, seamlessly connecting with the floor-sweeping skirt while delicately unveiling dramatic cut-outs along the waist. Further, there was a chic gold belt that cinched around her waist for that touch of glamour. On the beauty front, her makeup included blush cheeks, nude lipgloss, and bold smokey eyes.

Mouni Roy in yet another gorgeous avatar (Image source: Instagram)

Mouni Roy never ceases to impress us with her jaw-dropping looks!