Sonam Kapoor sets workwear goals in a stunning blazer and skirt combo

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's reigning style queen, is proving she has mastered the art of workwear chic – and she’s not afraid to switch it up! Forget drab office attire, because Sonam’s latest look is all about power, femininity, and a touch of edge.

Just as her oversized pantsuit at New York Fashion Week sent shockwaves through the fashion world, Sonam’s latest Instagram post has ignited a new love affair: the skirt blazer combo. In a series of captivating shots, she rocks a Maryam Al Omaira ensemble that’s anything but ordinary.

Picture this: a cool black bralette peeks through, contrasted by a grey statement blazer with its unique uneven pattern. The matching blue pleated skirt adds a pop of colour and movement, while the stylish black boots anchor the look with a touch of rock and roll.

But it’s the details that truly elevated the outfit. The gold choker necklace and matching earrings added a touch of glam, while the emerald rings and nude lipstick lent a hint of sophistication. Assisted by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, the fashion genius behind the look, and makeup artist Namrata Soni, Sonam’s entire ensemble came together flawlessly.



And let’s not forget the hair! A sleek ponytail completed the picture, showcasing Sonam's confidence and effortless style. It'’ a boss babe look that doesn’t compromise on femininity, proving that workwear can be both powerful and chic.

This isn't the first time Sonam has redefined workwear norms. From her bold colour choices to her unique silhouettes, she consistently pushes boundaries and inspires fans to embrace their individuality. So, take notes, ladies, because Sonam Kapoor is showing us that the office is the perfect runway for expressing your unique style. Who needs boring suits when you can rock a skirt blazer like a total fashion icon?