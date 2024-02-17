Hunter Schafer steals the show in edgy Margiela Couture at Berlinale

J ust when we thought Zendaya’s robotic Mugler had broken the red carpet, her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer swooped in with an even bolder statement at the premiere of A Different Man at the Berlin International Film Festival. Forget your typical gowns – Hunter donned look seven from John Galliano’s theatrical Maison Margiela Artisanal collection, proving true fashion defies easy categorisation.

It wasn’t just a dress; it was a story. Hunter, effortlessly guided by stylist Dara Allen, embraced the runway’s spirit – think dramatic drapery, fringe galore, and an exaggerated silhouette. A grey cardigan cascaded over her shoulders, while a bronze fringed skirt cascaded down to the floor, hips accentuated for maximum impact.

Beauty-wise, Hunter kept it effortlessly cool. A messy updo tamed her locks, while graphic red eyeliner added a playful pop. The rest? Natural makeup and a refusal to be weighed down by jewels or polish. This was all about Margiela magic.

And magic it was. Layers of fringe danced around her ankles, culminating in a deep green underlay and a bold motif. Schafer didn’t need much else – a tousled updo, statement pink eyeshadow, and of course, the iconic Margiela Tabi flats completed the picture.

This is just the beginning for the actor, who also premiered her film Cuckoo at the festival. With this Berlinale entrance, one thing's clear: get ready for some truly unforgettable fashion moments. So buckle up, fashion world – Hunter is here to rewrite the rules, one fringe-tastic outfit at a time.