Ananya Panday rocks a scintillating ruffle sari for Rakul Preet Singh's wedding

Ananya Panday’s stylebook is a game changer and we have proof. Yes, the actress often manages to remain the talk of the town due to her super classy fashion sense. Whether it’s a mini skirt, glamorous bodycon dress or any other outfit that comes her way, Ananya rightly know how to make a judgement and add her unique beauty to every ensemble out there. Right now, the actress has added another look to her sassy fashion diaries and we are in love with it.

Ananya’s fans can’t help but swoon at this marvellous ethnic look delivered by Ananya. She was recently seen attending Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding in a wonderful sari and boy, we kept staring at her in awe. The actress dropped some snaps on her social media and we were truly smitten seeing Ananya in that traditional attire basking in the sun. She draped a beautiful beige-coloured pre-stitched sari by Arpita Mehta for the occasion.

This shimmery beige ensemble featured heavy intricate sequin work all over. It looked stunning yet delicate. The tiered net sari also came with applique cutdana hand embroidery and mirror work that made it look more appealing and a complete visual treat to the eyes.

The Liger actress chose to keep it smart and contemporary with a cropped-top-like glittery golden blouse having sleek straps. All she needed was a pair of matching jhumkas to round off her avatar. With minimal makeup and a tiny bindi, Ananya was the ultimate fashionista at the venue.

Ananya Panday in a wonderful ruffled sari (Image source: Instagram)

Our hearts skipped a beat the last time we saw Ananya Panday in yet another sari. Her fiery red drape by Arpita Mehta showed intricate golden sequin work at the borders. She paired it with a matching red blouse featuring long sleeves and a deep plunging neckline. Ananya’s traditional jewellery was on point. Her hair was elegantly parted down the middle. She looked amazing and there’s no doubt about it. Her makeup included mascara, eyeliner, contoured cheeks and glossy lips.

Ananya Panday in a gorgeous red look (Image source: Instagram)

Ananya Panday’s evergreen looks has our hearts!