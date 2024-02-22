Nornament Peach Fuzz collection is sophisticated and contemporary

The new year has taken the fashion industry by storm with the launch of the Pantone Colour of the Year 2024: Peach Fuzz. Hopping onto the trend is luxury jewellery brand, Nornament, which has introduced its peach fuzz-inspired collection.

Nornament sets the tone of the years with its Peach Fuzz collection — a light delicate shade that sits between pink and orange. The soft, heartfelt hue reflected in the jewellery expresses the desire to nurture kindness, compassion and connection. The collection displays a mix of freshwater pearls, aquamarine, pink diamonds and rose quartz to name a few.

Necklace

The neckpiece creates a sophisticated and contemporary look with rose quartz as its star jewel. The pendant is accompanied by a peach-beaded mala (chain) to accentuate the whole piece and give it a grand look.

Ring

The flower-shaped ring is a stunning piece studded with pink diamonds and yellow sapphire. The ring makes for a perfect accessory to style your outfits for brunches. It adds a touch of freshness and elegance to your ensemble.

Earrings

The diamond drops hang elegantly off gold earrings with pink diamonds and rose gold to exude a soft charm. These versatile earrings can be paired with any Western as well as Indian outfit for a glamorous look.

Bracelet

The hexagonal-shaped rose gold bracelet studded with diamonds is a must-have classic accessory. It can be paired with outfits for any occasion from coffee dates to boardroom meetings adding sophistication and elegance to your look.