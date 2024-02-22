NY Botanical Garden's Orchid Show is a whimsical mix of fashion and flower creations

The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion is a whimsical mix of fashion and flower creations, a spring-like respite from winter at the New York Botanical Garden. The show includes multitudes of colourful, diverse orchids and accessorizing plants. And with the botanical world as muse, fashion designers Hillary Taylour for Collina Strada, Olivia Cheng for Dauphinette, and Kristen Alpaugh for Flwr Pstl created fanciful works that anchor the experience inside the soaring glass of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

On entering, visitors see Dauphinette's floral dresses on mannequins strikingly arranged on a staircase with mirrors, surrounded by orchids, cyclads, ferns and palms. The outfits are made of colourful living material, including headdresses of tillandsia, or air plants, and tresses of huperzia, a tropical clubmoss.

Flwr Pstl’s mannequins have a '60s vibe with coloured sunglasses, vibrant colours and iridescent, painted anthurium plants as accessories. Others have a more refined beauty, with one mannequin draped in preserved, orange-painted orchids with a water-lily, hoop-skirt fountain.

The last gallery showcases Collina Strada’s floral fashion using upcycled materials. Creations include an elegant, strapless dress of miniature moth orchids. Orchids have inspired artists for centuries, and this show encourages you to immerse yourself in their splendour.

The exhibition runs through April 21.