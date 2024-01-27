Three Ramayan-inspired accessories to check out

While everybody admired Alia Bhatt’s subtle Patachitra sari or Kangna Ranaut’s traditional attire at one of the biggest events of this month, here are some accessories inspired by spirituality that you can own. From simple hand jewellery to heavy traditional ones which can be the perfect heirlooms and even watches that freeze time and moments, here are some of the designs that you can check out.

Kada by Japam

The Japam Kada is a solid gold-plated wristband that can be worn by you all the time due to its skin-friendly nature. The design comprises multiple inscriptions of the word Ram in Hindi. The Kada is super-flexible when it comes to wrist sizes and fits most people within 7 inches. It is classy, stylish, and comfortable for all-day wear.

Price: Rs 751

Available through the official website

SiyaRam collection by SENCO Gold & Diamonds

The SiyaRam collection is a tribute to Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman. The figures find space in necklaces, pendants, and earrings which display intricate designs by master craftsmen. The designs include motifs from the coronation as the devotees look on. What makes this collection special is that these gorgeous pieces have the quality to be an heirloom in your family. They can be passed on further down the generation as priceless possessions.

Price: Variable

Available across various outlets

Ram Panchayatan Watch by The Jaipur Watch Company

If you want to freeze the beautiful artwork of Ram- Sita along with his brothers and Hanuman then head over to the official website of The Jaipur Watch Company. Inspired by the paintings of Raja Ravi Verma in 1910, the luxury line of watches has launched the Ram Panchayatan Watch in two forms – a wristwatch and a table clock. The stylish wristwatch has a skin-friendly band and an automatic dial making it complete with modern technology and uber grand in looks. The table clock too gives off a vintage vibe and surely deserves a place in studies, libraries, or vintage-themed rooms.

Price: Available on request

Available through the official website