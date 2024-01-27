Til, by Ankur Verma, finds beauty in imperfections as envisaged in Aura

Beginning his career with none other than fashion icon Sabyasachi, Ankur Varma, founder and creative director of Til, graduated from NIFT, Kolkata. “Specialising in leather and wanting to explore the world of textiles, I am thankful to Sabyasachi for giving me an opportunity to explore and understand the intricacies of textiles as my first job,” begins Ankur as we catch up with him to talk about his latest edit, Aura.

“After doing my masters in textiles from Domus Academy, Milan, Italy, I got an opportunity to work with Carlos Osman, who is a senior designer at Armani; and I also got a chance to associate with the brand Bottega Veneta in Vicenza, Italy for a project,” adds the designer who is now a favourite among several celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Sania Mirza, Arshad Warsi , Vidya Balan, Divya Dutta and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

The new edit, Aura, draws inspiration from the delicacy of freckles, the graceful lines of wrinkles and the unique narratives spun by moles. This collection embarks on a creative odyssey that transcends the commonplace, delving into a realm that is both dreamlike and surreal. Within each piece, a story unfolds. The playful dance of freckles on sun-kissed skin and the profound wisdom etched in the lines of wrinkles are intricately captured in every design. It is an ode to life’s journey, reflecting the mosaic of adventures, joys and challenges that have imprinted themselves on each individual. Excerpts from the interview:

Silhouette from Aura

Ankur Varma

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

When you slip into a piece from Aura, it’s more than just clothing — it’s your story. It’s the narrative of life’s adventures, joys and challenges that have left their marks on you. The collection stands out with its easy silhouettes and versatile pieces, making it uniquely distinctive. And we’ve just introduced our first-ever menswear collection, featuring minimalist and effortlessly relaxed silhouettes that exude a contemporary and global vibe. The edit serves as a reminder that every texture, every colour and every moment is a stroke in the masterpiece, that is you.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

In this collection, the motifs dance in harmony with the celebration of life’s nuanced beauty. Delicate freckles, like stardust sprinkled upon skin, find their place in the fabric. The textile canvas becomes a storyteller, adorned with motifs that echo the intricate details of human existence. Microscopic imprints of life’s journey — subtle swirls reminiscent of laughter shared, gentle curves mirroring the caress of a breeze and intricate weaves symbolising the intertwining paths of souls. These motifs are not arbitrary embellishments but a deliberate ode to the poetry found in the minutiae of living. They transcend mere aesthetics, inviting a tactile exploration of the stories embedded in the fabric. Each motif is a brushstroke on the canvas of attire, inviting those who wear it to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of their own existence.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

This collection exhibits a splendid array of opulent shades, featuring verdant greens and deep browns that exude richness. The colour palette extends to include luxuriously saturated teal blues, adorned with a delightful sprinkle of vibrant mustard, cerise pink and refreshing red hues, creating a harmonious and visually captivating ensemble.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

Experience the timeless elegance of cotton khadi, a fabric that not only graces the skin with comfort but also weaves a narrative of tradition and authenticity. For those moments of ethereal grace, let the soft and plush georgettes caress your senses. Its gentle drape, like a fleeting touch, adds a dimension of fluidity to the collection, allowing the garments to sway with the rhythm of life.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

An array of sophisticated silhouettes, ranging from easy and relaxed co-ords to versatile overlays that can be effortlessly layered and paired in myriad ways. Picture draped skirts complemented by kimono-style quilted jackets, statement pieces that demand attention and flowy, relaxed A-line dresses.

INR 12,000 onwards. Available online.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal