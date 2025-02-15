Karan Johar turns heads with a statement Hermès shark bag worth over INR 18 lakhs

Karan Johar, known for his sartorial boldness, once again made a statement with his latest airport look, proving that his fashion game remains unparalleled. Dressed in an edgy green co-ord set with distressed details, Karan effortlessly blended comfort with high fashion. However, the true conversation starter was his quirky shark-shaped handbag, which immediately caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

The centerpiece of his look, the Gold Togo Shark Bolide 45 PHW from Hermès, is a collector’s dream. This limited-edition bag reimagines the luxury house’s signature Bolide design with an unexpected shark motif.