Karan Johar turns heads with a statement Hermès shark bag worth over INR 18 lakhs

Karan Johar, known for his sartorial boldness, once again made a statement with his latest airport look, proving that his fashion game remains unparalleled. Dressed in an edgy green co-ord set with distressed details, Karan effortlessly blended comfort with high fashion. However, the true conversation starter was his quirky shark-shaped handbag, which immediately caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.
The centerpiece of his look, the Gold Togo Shark Bolide 45 PHW from Hermès, is a collector’s dream. This limited-edition bag reimagines the luxury house’s signature Bolide design with an unexpected shark motif.
Crafted from exquisite Gold Togo leather, the bag features palladium hardware, white stitching, and a playful shark face design, making it a true standout accessory. The top handles, zippered closure, and spacious herringbone toile-lined interior add to its functionality, while a clochette with keys and a lock ensures security.
For those eager to get their hands on this statement piece, the price is as extravagant as the design. The bag retails for approximately INR 18.19 lakh, according to reports.
Karan paired his distressed olive green sweatshirt and relaxed-fit trousers with a coordinating cap, oversized yellow-rimmed sunglasses, and eye-catching white and red sneakers. His effortlessly cool ensemble not only embraced the monochrome trend but also showcased his ability to blend playful and sophisticated elements.