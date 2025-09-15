Here’s why Cartier crushed $50 million fake watches with a steamroller

The public demonstrations came under several lawsuits against counterfeiters as the company was determined to protect their status as a luxury brand that can have no duplicates. Chairman Ralph Destino had revealed that they were more than 400 lawsuits and every case was won.

The replicas were nothing but junk and the symbolic action was also a way to protect artistic integrity and originality.

Before destroying the fake watches himself, Ralph Destino had expressed his anger publicly, stating, "We're not going to take it any longer".

The counterfeit products were seized by the police, U.S Marshals and even the U.S. attorney's office. Ralph Destino had said that the products he destroyed were manufactured in Hong Kong before being inscribed with the Cartier label.

The replicas were largely found in the shops in Manhattan's Canal Street which were later seized. Interestingly, the company inscription would be added only after the products passed through U.S. Customs.

While Cartier had won the legal cases, the demonstrations were to send out a message to the world and draw their attention.