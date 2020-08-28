As the wedding invites start to ship out, we curate a checklist of everything you need to nail your look for the big day! Whether you’re going for a natural, no make-up look or stepping out like the glamour icon that you really are, we’ve got all your bridal beauty bases covered. From bold, vivid lips to romantic hairstyles, the industry’s top experts give us a rundown of the wedding hair and make-up styles and skin-care tips that are trending this season.

Namrata Soni

Most brides tend to favour a natural, neutral palette for their eyes on their big day. But celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni says that things are changing, and the modern-day bride has become more experimental with colour. “It was unusual to use a coloured liner or some shimmer in your bridal look. But we’re finding a great way to balance it by keeping the skin bare.” Shades like coral pinks, pale blues, and rose-gold eye shadows are among the most popular hues. “And, if you are going for a subtle unconventional look, pick the white eyeliner,” offers Namrata.



The mane game: Soft luxurious waves with a touch of bohemian styling work flawlessly for when you are walking down the aisle or even a red carpet. Add a bit of volume and texture by finishing it off with a half up-do.

Make-up prep: Sheet masks are a must-have. Pick one that you like and leave it on for 20 minutes. It hydrates and plumps up your skin that you don’t even need a primer.

Lip love: Always carry at least two shades — a nude and something that pops, like a red. My go-to’s are Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk and Rouge à Lèvres by Gucci.



Arti Nayar

Arti Nayar, one of B-town’s most sought after make-up artist, believes that the minimal make-up trend falls in line with the rise of clean beauty. “Understanding the importance of healthy skin has made us inherently inclined towards minimal make-up look. This make-up trend is not just good for the skin. But, it also allows your natural beauty to shine through.” Regardless of the look you choose, Arti tells us that having healthy skin is the ultimate foundation. “Your make-up routine is only as good as your skincare routine.”

Skincare routine in the run-up to the wedding: The first prerequisite is to find a good dermatologist, who can professionally guide you as to what will suit your skin. You can also try out some DIY ubtans made at home to help you with the glow.

Make-up must-haves: A good serum, toner, moisturiser, sunscreen and under-eye cream. My favourite is a vitamin-enriched eye repair cream from Bobby Brown. I also love Indulgeo Essentials’ primer, Forrest Essential face mist and Juicy Chemistry’s lip balm.

Pro beauty tip: Two things that will help you perfect your eyebrows are colour matching and eyebrow gel. Make sure the colour of your eyebrows stays within one or two shades of the colour of your hair — this will give you full, natural-looking brows. Complete your look by combing it and applying a gel to keep all the hair in place.

Gazal Surana

Well-known Hyderabadi artist Gazal Surana is quick to point out that not much has changed when it comes to make-up. Brides, she says, are not willing to compromise when it comes to make-up and hair, although they might be thinking differently about ensembles and accessories. However, the way brides zero-in on their preferred artist have certainly changed. “People are now booking without trials. And for those who want trial sessions, we are asking them to either hold on till things get better or choose from our earlier work. The lesser the contact, the better right now,” she says. Offering clients a teaser of what to expect, Gazal also creates videos on Instagram that brides-to-be could find useful.

Here are some of her favourite bridal hacks and products.



The eyes have it: Choose a brown shadow on the lids and warm orange colour to blend it in. It will create a smokey effect, and it is the perfect look for a day wedding!

The great cover-up: Always keep a Smashbox concealer handy. They have several shades that work well for warmer Indian skin tones.

Pout perfect: If you are looking to invest in the perfect nude for a pre-wedding celebration, you could check for Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick — Gula-Bae. But first, remember that lips need to be lined well.

Kama Ayurveda

While most brides are clued into make-up trends and spend a lot of time deciding on the look they want on their wedding day, Ainsley Mayben, Manager Training at Kama Ayurveda, says that they are also investing more time and energy in taking care of themselves. And more importantly, he believes that they are increasingly opting for natural ingredients to give them healthy glowing skin. “Brides including the learnings of Ayurveda in their beauty regime. Understanding the relevance of ingredients such as turmeric, cardamom, aloe vera and saffron, amongst others, brides-to-be are more informed and are able to use a combination of these ingredients to look their best,” he says.

We recommend: Kama Ayurveda Lavanya Natural Plant Mask, Kumkumadi Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum.

Sabrina Suhail

This year, renowned make-up artist, Sabrina Suhail, has noticed that though weddings are smaller affairs, they are being held for extended periods. “So instead of having 2 functions, they are having five functions, to be able to invite more people across events,” says Sabrina, who has also launched her own vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable brand, Tinge. “Typically, the request I get for bridal makeup is to keep it natural. All brides want to look like themselves on their wedding day. But this year, it has been more so. Everyone is asking for something light, simple and natural. Personally, I’m very happy with this, because it’s an aesthetic I prefer myself,” she explains.

Eye for detail: Your eyeshadow should be a colour that goes with everything, like gold.

Dash of drama: Most brides are sceptical about false lashes, but once they try the right one, they get addicted to it. So don’t be afraid to try something new.

With inputs from Rashmi Rajagopal, Paulami Sen and Sharmistha Ghosal