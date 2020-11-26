Rubans Accessories’ exclusive range of ethnic jewellery has that panache to add glam to your intimate affairs. Intimate celebrations do not mean one has to be casual or underdressed. It means that there is more focus on you and therefore, looking elegant and classy is a supreme priority.

The collection includes a curated selection of kundan, oxidized, temple-inspired and stone-studded pieces that are sure to make heads turn wherever you go. From Intricately designed neckpieces, handcrafted earrings, stunning rings, signature bangles and much more – this bespoke collection has the right pieces for every celebration. The would-be brides can opt for a statement kundan necklace or earrings for a rich look, temple-inspired jewellery for a traditional ethnic outfit, oxidized pieces for a heritage ensemble or stone-studded jewellery that will make her shine on her big day.

Giving us more insight into the brand and its new collection is Chinu Kala who prides herself on Rubans Accessories being one of the only brands in the country to offer a wide range of products in both western and ethnic categories.

Tell us about the new collection?

Rubans Accessories has launched an exclusive collection of ethnic jewellery for the upcoming festive season - Illuminate. The collection includes a curated selection of kundan, oxidized, temple-inspired and stone-studded pieces that are sure to make heads turn wherever you go. Intricately designed neckpieces, handcrafted earrings, stunning rings, signature bangles and much more – this bespoke collection has the right pieces for every celebration.

What is the colour palette like?

Pastels are quite the trend this season. More so, with celebrations becoming smaller and more intimate, the focus on oneself is more. Our latest collection is designed for these occasions, where one cannot go all out and yet, needs to look elegant and classy. Blending pastels with timeless classics (gold and silver), the jewellery is designed to make heads turn at smaller gatherings.

How would you describe it in terms of its design?

Taking inspiration from timeless designs, our pieces feature intricate designs that complement ethnic and Indo-western outfits. One can opt for a statement kundan necklace or earrings for a rich look, temple-inspired jewellery for a traditional ethnic outfit, oxidized pieces for a heritage ensemble or stone-studded jewellery that will make you shine.

Tell us more about the company?

Established in 2014, Rubans Accessories is amongst India’s largest fashion accessories destination with close to a million happy customers across the country. With a thousand plus designs in western and ethnic jewellery, the brand works with artisans from Jaipur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata among others to design and manufacture intricately designed, handcrafted pieces.

What’s next?

Women love dressing up, and we’re all geared up for the upcoming wedding season to make this woman shine. With celebrations going intimate this year, we will be launching an exclusive collection for women to make heads turn.

Rs. 1000 onwards