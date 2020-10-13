The pandemic crisis has obviously taken a heavy toll on the desi wedding circuit; there are some substantial changes in buying patterns as millennial brides are repriotising every aspect of their big day. Since smaller weddings are part of the new normal, more and more designers are steering towards convenient styling and focusing on functional aspects of bridal dressing.

Designer Vani Vats who has acquired a lot of cred for her exceptional hand-embroidered bridal line-ups, has come up with a very timely Intimate Wedding Edit which drives the focus towards a more individualistic and minimalist bridal styling with a focus on one-of-a-kind silhouettes, easy colour palettes and also a reasonable price point.

The lineup is already making waves on Instagram, and the designer tells us that there are certain crucial changes which are already visible in the desi wedding circuit. We caught up with Vani to explore her line-up and also to discuss what she’s doing to keep up with the new normal.

Tell us about the intimate wedding edit, what have you focused on?

The intimate wedding edit focuses on picks that are not too heavy and are a perfect fit for a small, festive gathering. The line-up has been conceived keeping in mind subtle colours, simple but distinct hand embroidery and we’ve also featured more classic silhouettes rather than over-the-top ones. The most important thing about the collection is its price point, it starts from 45K. We think that is the need of the hour.

How has the shutdown affected the desi wedding fashion circuit? Have you noticed a change in buying patterns? Also tell us about the operational changes you’ve had to introduce..

The global shutdown has affected every business. But I just feel in India, weddings never stop. Even during the lockdown people have been hosting small-scale functions and have been shopping. The pattern of buying has definitely changed. Most brides are okay with online consultation and are buying online. Walk-ins at the studio have gone down in number.

Oh, there is quite an impact on the back end as well, so expenses have increased. Keeping social distancing in mind, we have taken more space for our karigars and have made sure that we don’t ask anyone to pack up their boxes and leave in times of crisis. In fact, we are taking extra care of our employees in these challenging times and creating a safe working environment for them. Sanitising is also an added expense, since we are sanitising and disinfecting the workshops on a daily basis.

What are millennial brides looking for, in terms of fashion?

Hmm, so far as I can determine, the brides are going the heaviest of outfits. Interestingly, as the functions get smaller, they are spending more on their looks and fashion picks. The only additions are the masks obviously. We are creating some beautiful masks for the brides during this season.

Can you tell us what you're planning next?

We’re planning to launch a website of our own, which I was never really comfortable with, as a wedding wear designer. But times are such that we have to go online. We’re also, of course, planning to launch our winter collection soon.