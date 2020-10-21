Mumbai-based label Kalki launches an intimate wedding edit
Mumbai-based ethnic wear brand Kalki fashion just launched their wedding special capsule collection, keeping in mind all the needs of a pandemic-hit bride.
Called an Intimate Wedding Collection, the outfits are perfect for someone who's planning to have a small home wedding this season.
The colours range from sangria pink, corn yellows, scarlet reds to pastel shades and the trousseau is equal parts glamorous and traditional.
The collection offers a nice mix of designer saris, easy-to-wear lehenga choli and indo-western separates, that are extremely functional, and will take care of all the sartorial needs of the brides and their relatives for the pre-wedding and wedding events.
Also, there are matching masks to go with the outfits.
Available online too.