With the coronavirus pandemic still raging on, the upcoming wedding season seems to have turned out to be one of the most challenging ones for couturiers across the world. And Kolkata-based bespoke shoe designer Rohan Arora couldn’t agree more.

An embroidered pair of juttis

“The coronavirus has crippled the world economy. People have suffered both health and business-wise, and in our country, the scenario is no different. Globally, the fashion industry has taken a severe hit, with stores shutting down and labourers losing their jobs. But thankfully, now things are getting back to normal rapidly,” observes the designer.

A hand-embroidered pair of ornate pumps

Arora shares with us the footwear fashion forecast for Fall/Winter weddings so that you can put your best foot forward on your most special day. Excerpts:

Embroidered leather shoes

How do you think the pandemic has affected the way weddings are held? What are the designs you are offering for the winter wedding season keeping the changing times in mind?

Weddings are now a much smaller affair than usual. This, according to me, is a welcome change. Weddings are now an intimate affair involving families and close friends only. They are no longer a social event. However, I see no real change in terms of fashion and styling for the bride or groom. They are, in fact, more excited and passionate about their clothes and shoes.

Embroidered block heels

As a brand, we’ve always believed in timeless and classic designs. Something that can be handed over from one generation to another and is not a slave of trends. So, keeping in mind the classics, this season the women’s footwear will be all about block heels and wedge heels with broad straps, in order to give a good grip to the feet. Pencil heels are definitely a no-no for occasions such as weddings.

For men, it’s going to be the traditional timeless leather juttis with zardosi embroidery for the sherwani and velvet slip-ons for the other outfits.

Embroidered juttis for men

What colours should one pick?

The colours for the women’s footwear should be absolutely Indian. Velvets in colours like the Almora pink, the Jodhpur blue and the forever classic ruby red would do wonders. For men, leathers in earthy tones like the Bombay brown, onyx black, the sun tan and chocolate brown should be preferable.

Embroidered block heels

Your tips for the would-be brides and grooms?

Both brides and grooms should make sure that their shoes are comfortable. The entire outfit depends on the shoes. If the shoes look good but are not comfortable, do not buy them, that’s the thumb rule!

