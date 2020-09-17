Manish Malhotra’s newest collection Taban is already a hit with Bollywood. The collection which was showcased by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kaartik Aaryan at the Blender’s Pride Fashion Week earlier this year, is an homage to the classic old world threadwork and is the perfect line for the new normal as more and more brides are steering towards minimalistic options, but are not ready to compromise on individuality. Malhotra’s Taban line-up is ideal for the intimate wedding season, it’s luxe, it’s easy and yet it has been conceived along classical lines and features some breathtaking retro influences.

The collection focuses on experimenting with muted tones and monochromes as it amps up the exaggerated silhouettes and intricate embroidery. “Recalling the indigenous and our own is a perfect way to celebrate oneself. This unique combination of traditional Pattawork of Awadh in a contemporary motif evokes the signature appeal of our work and spirit of Indian couture. Each pattern of craft takes about 6 months of concentration and focus, and embodies in itself a refined grandeur of timelessness. Truly, a symbol of exquisite craftsmanship, dedication, patience and passion,” the designer wrote on his Instagram page as he introduced the lineup.

Though the collection stays true to Malhotra’s design language, the lineup opts for a nuanced sense of minimalism with nude metallics, rested tones, clear sequins, dramatic oyster embroidered lehengas, drape tassel blouse, organza pleated frill embroidery and a lot more. Malaika Arora Khan was recently spotted in a grey metallic lehenga from the Taban line-up while Kiara Advani was recently seen in a sequenced metallic embroidered deep wine lehenga from Taban.