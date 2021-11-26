Wedding special: Geometric shapes adds panache to Surbhi Pansari’s latest edit

When it comes to adding a high dose of elegance and chic to a would-be groom’s envying persona, no one knows the formula better than Surbhi Pansari. The city couturier focuses all her creative energy on designing a silhouette that is steeped in classic accents and also has a contemporary edge. This wedding season Surbhi has incorporated geometric shapes in her edit and the craftsmanship on each of her pieces takes the look a notch higher. We speak with Surbhi who is happy that men are embracing and experimenting with colours this season. Excerpts:

The winter bridal season is here. What is the overall vibe like?

Grooms are gearing up for the big day and are leaving no stone unturned to look stunning on their special day. Sherwanis, bandhgalas and classic kurtas are all-time favourites and essentials of a wedding. The colour pick of the season for men is old rose. It’s a beautiful, soft and pastel shade that lends an edgy look to the grooms. I’m really happy that men are ready to experiment with their looks and are happy to play with different colours. A few other colours in vogue this season are cranberry, ivory, olive and mint green.

What is your collection like this time?

Our Autumn-Winter festive collection for 2021 is Geometry In Threads. We have used geometric motifs and surface ornamentation with monotone colours. The geometric pattern is structured well and is methodically arranged. Intricate details have been added to the outfits. Pieces that define the collection include jodhpuri coats, blazers, bandhgalas, waistcoats, Nehru jackets and kurtas in luxurious fabrics inspired by the heritage crafts of India. The collection is inspired by a compilation of abstract lines, abstract grids, horizontal lines and geometric blocks in vibrant colour palettes.

Apart from sherwanis, what can we find in the new edit?

There are modish half jackets with intricate detailing, asymmetric kurtas, zipped printed kurtas and smart fit pyjamas.

Has the demand of a groom changed, owning to the pandemic?

The grooms look for a smart fit sherwani with balanced embroidery. They don’t want something too heavy or shiny.

Comfort is an important factor. How do you incorporate the same in your edits?

Comfort with a good fit is our top priority. If you are comfortable in your skin, you would thoroughly cherish whatever you are wearing. The fabric plays an important role and I use cotton a lot in my edits.

Since the world switched to the digital how has your journey been as a brand?

It is a very different journey altogether for our brand. We learnt diverse ways to put our best foot forward. We lined up Zoom calls and video calls, took orders and measurements online. We did our best and a few of our clients were truly overwhelmed.