Wedding special: Naina Jain’s signature bandhani work with detailing is rooted in tradition

Naina Jain has successfully elevated the traditional technique of bandhani tie-and-dye and turned it into an art that every bride wants to include in her trousseau. Her wedding range suits those looking for lighter and more practical options for the big day without compromising on the opulence of a wedding trousseau. Shrutika Jain, the brand head tells us more about the edit.

Tell us about your wedding edit?

Our wedding edit focuses on the signature craft practice of bandhani which has been seamlessly integrated with hand-embroidered motifs and mirror and aari work. One can find bright hues such as purple, pink and magenta with colour pops of hot pink and lime green. What can we find in the collection? A range from saris, kurta sets, coord sets and lehengas.

Tell us more about your bridal lehengas and saris?

The new bridal lehengas have been crafted with precision on a silk base, detailed with bandhani, and hand aari embroidery smartly filling the negative spaces created by bandhani. The balance between the bandhani and the embroidery lends an elegant appeal to the whole ensemble. The sets come with heavily embroidered blouses from the same colour palette as the lehengas, completing the look with a contrasting coloured dupatta crafted on organza with handembroidered borders. In saris, you will find motifs of the national bird, the peacock. Embroidery here has been seamlessly amalgamated with bandhani, making it a statement wear for any occasion. The label has always experimented with new techniques and detailing making the bandhani more opulent.

What can your patrons expect?

Patrons can expect a different twist to bandhani, and amalgamations of bandhani with different hand embroidery techniques. We have given a new appeal to bandhani which has been engineered in a way that it seamlessly integrates with other surface techniques. Hence, the outcome is a timeless ensemble that can be worn again as it is lightweight and for any festive occasion.

Future plans?

We’re planning to launch kidswear and menswear collections in 2022.