Wedding special: Sawansukha Jewellers offer a bedazzled choice for brides

While trends are important in fashion, individual style should never be sidelined. And encouraging brides to embrace their individuality, homegrown brand Sawansukha Jewellers has rolled out a stunning edit that reeks of royalty and highly skilled craftsmanship. Siddarth Rupchand Sawansukha who is carrying the 250-year-old legacy on his able shoulders and who has redefined fine jewellery with his novel ideas gives a lowdown on their latest repertoire.

What’s can we find in this edit?

Our wedding showcase for 2021 has unique pieces of jewellery across all gold, diamond and jadau categories. Each piece of jewellery is regal, radiant and celebrates the modern Indian woman and her signature style. Also, weddings in India are always bright and colourful so our edit has an amalgamation of colours. Precious stones create a mesmerising palette in the edit thereby taking the look to a different level.

What’s the USP of the collection?

The USP of the collection is the design. Each piece is crafted with distinctive and intricate work making the wedding edit one of a kind.

What kind of trends in wedding jewellery can we expect this season?

Consumers are attracted towards jewellery that is distinct and sets them apart from others. Solitaires have been trending well during this season along with unique shapes of diamonds in categories across necklaces, rings, bracelets. Also, since gold is a classic choice for consumers, gorgeous antique gold jewellery is also being preferred. Polki jewellery exudes royalty and we have noticed a huge demand for polki jewellery that has different coloured meenakari work. A lot of brides want to stick to just one statement piece.

How would you guide them?

Our modern-day brides are well aware of trends, however, combining the fashion trend with their own personal style is the go-to mantra. If they want to stick to one statement piece, we always make sure they choose jewellery that is one of a kind that they can resonate with.

Beyond fine jewellery does the brand also have lighter jewellery for other occasions?

Yes. Our lighter jewellery is designed in ways that are smart, chic and sleek. Lightweight yet elegant pieces that can be worn every day have a demand among the consumers since weddings are multiple day affairs, now.

Future plans?

Our future plans are to keep on experimenting with new designs that would be individualistic and introduce our Indian craftsmanship into the global market.

