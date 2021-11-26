Wedding special: The House of MBj has rani haar and gorgeous polki jewellery for the bride

Last year it was all about intimate weddings and The House of MBj had smartly designed a more practical lineup with polki and jadau pieces on focus. This year with the size of the wedding market expanding, the Kolkata-based jewellery brand’s memo has become grander with heritage and fusion pieces set to add panache to a bride’s look. Abhishek Soni, managing director, The House of MBj tells us what the brides and grooms can look forward to from this 121-year old brand. Excerpts:

How has the market been in 2021?

The city is again on the move and so is the market unlike the situation post the 2020 first lockdown. The market is on the rise and business has been good as there is an eagerness in clients to buy gold both as a piece of jewellery and investment. This has been hugely supported by favourable rates in recent months.

What does the brand have to offer this wedding season?

This wedding season we are offering polki chokers and the heritage rani haars or necklace. There is a fusion of polki and diamond necklaces as well apart from diamond necklaces studded with coloured gemstones. We are even offering an exclusive collection of diamond jewellery with multicolour sapphires.

What can we find for the bride who is looking for statement pieces in the collection?

We have a huge collection of polki, gold and diamond jewellery. The fusion pieces and carved gemstone studded neckpieces are trending this season with multi-layered long necklaces.

Do you have something for the groom?

We offer brooches, bracelets, cufflinks and long multicolour polki necklaces.

Any vintage pieces that one can find?

We do offer a variety of temple jewellery that is a great option for those looking for more artsy and traditional styles.

What is the trending piece of jewellery this season?

Fusion of diamond, polki and coloured stones which come between three and ten lakhs.

Future plans?

We are looking forward to extending our retail outlets in different cities in the next two years