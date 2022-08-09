Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy kickstarts luxurious wedding preparations in the City of Joy

Fairfield by Marriott’s latest addition Ozone Convention Centre recently decked up in elegant adornments to host the 3rd East India edition of Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. The event was about making dreamy weddings come alive with a top-to-toe solution. Attended by the who’s who of tinsel town and prominent business figures of the city, the venue was a sight to behold as it was decked up in a palatial theme adorned with exotic flowers. The center has a total of 19,000 sq. ft of banqueting space spread across three floors. The halls namely Empress Hall on the 4th floor, Monarch Hall on the 5th floor, and the Regent Terrace are exclusively dedicated to event hosting while there are rooms for the bride and groom to get ready on the 3rd Floor. Each of the halls was decked in different avatars ranging from royal to bohemian.

Abhishek Sachdev, Hotel Manager of Fairfield by Marriott and Gaurav Singh, Market Vice President, Marriott International

“The hotel’s team of wedding specialists planned this year’s extravaganza with equal finesse and successfully brought together all aspects that constitute a dream wedding. With the addition of Ozone Convention Centre, Fairfield by Marriott aims to establish itself as a preferred celebration venue especially with the wedding season coming up,” shares Abhishek Sachdev, hotel manager of Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata.

Model Subhamita Banerjee for Pallavi Poddar, draped by Dolly Jain

The evening commenced with a saree draping masterclass by celebrity draper Dolly Jain and a makeup workshop by celebrity makeup artist Arti Nayar. While Dolly made sure to maintain a balance between traditional and contemporary with her unique, statement-making drapes, Arti presented different bridal looks while interacting with her audience on the latest makeup trends for the upcoming season.

Jalsaghar from The Saaz Collection by Pallavi Poddar

Later as the night rolled, guests headed to the Monarch Hall for a gala fashion event curated by none other than city-based bridal couturier Pallavi Poddar. Pallavi took this opportunity to launch her winter 2022-2023 edit titled The Saaz Collection, consisting of four sub- edits namely The Grand Ballroom aimed at engagement ceremonies, an edit of ceremonial sarees under Lalitya, Jalsaghar for Sangeet rituals, and finally the exquisite bridal line titled Parampara. The bridal collection was complemented by celebrated designer Ratul Sood’s label Burlingtons of Calcutta which displayed a range of groomswear.

A model donning a piece from Ratul Sood's Burlingtons of Calcutta

“The bridal market has seen a magnanimous shift in the past few years, especially regarding the colour palette. The bridal shade of choice was mostly red earlier, which has slowly evolved into brides looking for more options in colours like Mehendi green, mustard, and rust. They are experimenting more on their D day so that they look different yet traditional,” shares Pallavi about her Saaz collection.

A piece from Parampara- The Saaz Collection

Tanishq displayed a wide variety of diamond and gold jewellery from its Rivaah wedding collection that perfectly took Pallavi’s ensembles a notch higher. Darshana Banik, Ravi Shaw, Priyanka Rati Pal, Richa Sharma, and Nusrat Jahan graced the ramp as show stoppers for each of the edits.