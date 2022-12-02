This wedding season, we have you prepared with an extensive gifting guide 

Perfumes by Vanesa Beauty

With the ringing of the wedding bells, we have enlisted some exclusive fragrances, ideal for personal use as well as gifting. The collection by Vanesa Beauty is filled with the delicate essence of violet, rose, white musk and jasmine. Whether it is haldi, mehendi or sangeet, the aromas of musk and oak are an ideal pick for all ceremonies.

₹325 upwards. Available online.

Ceramics by Thevasa

The collection includes gorgeous bowls, cups, plates, and other items in stunning contrast colours including pastel pink, delicate blue, and earthy orange. To assist you in selecting the ideal gifting solution, the wonderful assortment includes stunning patterns. These sparkling gift sets are painstakingly created by skilled artisans to evoke any occasion and capture people’s interest.

₹1,490. Available online.

Homeware by Jaypore

These works, which range from delicate porcelain tables and serving goods to ceramics in a rustic style, are motivated by a desire to conserve ancient crafts and the people who make them. The entire product line incorporates the art, craft, energy, and lifestyle of Maharashtra, taking the viewer on a journey through the cultural beauty of the state. Additionally, the range incorporates intricate ethnic crafts including Mashru, Himroo, and Baroque decorations.

₹590. Available online.

Neckpieces by Kohinoor Jewellers

The joy of weddings honours the self-made woman who wears her heart on her sleeve with assurance and has a totally upright perspective on the solemn adventure she is about to embark on. These jewels, which include exquisite full bridal sets in fascinating coloured gemstones, are appropriate for all wedding-related events. At any event, rubies, tanzanites, aquamarines, and green amethysts make for breathtaking showpieces. Sapphires come in yellow, pink, and blue.

Price on request. Available online and in stores.

Brush set by Proarte

Ranging from the foundation brush to tapered brush and applicator brushes, the products have bristles that are incredibly soft yet sufficiently dense, long-lasting, and easy to clean. They also have a nice grip. Definitely the ideal partner for glamming up and dazzling!

₹6,750 upwards. Available online.

Furniture by Cinnamon Homes

Colours, gestural marks, symbols, shapes and other elements are used in abstract art to create its desired

impact. The Maharaja chair, the Solaris centre table and the Stelo light may modernise your house or flat. The luxurious seat of this living room sofa has firm foam cushioning for added comfort, and it has a fitted contour with exquisite tufting on the backrest.

₹15,000 upwards. Available online.

Timepieces by Garmin

With a set of features targeted specifically at female health monitoring and created to empower the modern woman of today, this brand —which was created by women, for women — breaks new ground. The collection includes a variety of activity trackers and sensors. With a 34mm watch case, distinctive T-bar lugs, and a slim 14mm band in six fashionable and timeless colour variations, this timepiece

accentuates the entire feminine aesthetic.

₹27,990 upwards. Available online.

