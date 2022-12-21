Five gifts you should get your bridesmaids for planning the perfect bachelorette

You may have started planning your wedding the day you got engaged but your bridesmaids may have been planning your bachelorette since the day they met your special someone.

Since they may be putting in a lot of effort for your big day, you too could get them something special. You can skip the bouquet of flowers or chocolate hampers and instead invest in dainty jewellery, skincare products and more. In this article, we have listed five thoughtful gifts you can get for your bridesmaids; check it out:

Netflix & chill

Weeks of planning the most memorable bachelorette might have taken a toll on your bridesmaids. They deserve to now sit back and relax. MyMuse, a luxury intimate wellness brand, offers 100 percent pure soy wax candles. Available in four different scents, the two-wick candle can ensure a relaxing evening after a hectic day for your BFF.

Available at ₹ 1,799.

Understated elegance!

Roma Narsinghani's latest collaboration with the REHWA Society offers traditional jewellery pieces with a modern touch. The intricately designed accessories can accentuate any festive look while maintaining a minimalistic aesthetic. You can choose from a range of hair bun to third eye rings and chokers.

Collection starting range: ₹3,600.

Team self-care

Essentially designed for brides, this skincare kit from Dermalogica India could be a perfect gift for the bridesmaids too. The regime kit could help them achieve healthy and glowing skin ahead of the big day. The kit contains a pre-cleanse, a special cleansing gel, a daily microfoliant exfoliant, an antioxidant hydramist toner, and prisma protect SPF 30.

Priced at ₹5,400.

Stay simple, stay chic

Los Angeles-based brand, Lashkaraa has some simple yet chic ethnic pieces to offer. The mint green embroidered sharara suit set from founder Sumeer Kaur’s brand makes for a perfect mehendi or sangeet ensemble. The set includes a knee-length kameez with loosely-fitted pants and a matching dupatta. Your bridesmaids can pair this outfit with oxidised jewellery and make for a pretty woman.

Collection starting range ₹16,500.

Boho & Beautiful

If boho is your bridesmaid's vibe, then you should check out the latest collection by designer Nupur Kanoi, Sheesha, launched in Aza Store, New Delhi. Her work intends to make contemporary mirror work that combines the intricacy of traditional designs in subtle tones like Coconut, Jade and Dusty Rose.

Collection starting range ₹31,800.

