International Women’s Day special: Vimonisha presents The wedding pop-up show in Chennai

Vimonisha Exhibition has their latest wedding pop-up at the newly launched Lotus Lounge of the NAC Jewellers shop in T Nagar, Chennai. Expect everything a modern bride might need, right from timeless jewels to bridal trousseau and resort wear by renowned designer Rehane Yavar Dhala. Also expect trousseau and home gifts by Sanskrriti, bridal packages, make-up services by Page 3 Salons and more.



The vibrant colours, numerous choices and customised designs ensure that you find the finest options for trousseau, wedding and home decor gifts and packaging.



From the immersive experience of pairing bridal couture with NAC’s exquisite bridal collection, the Wedding Pop-Up Show also offers brides all related services like photography, décor planning, honeymoon travel planning, skin care, and even bridal dental consultation.



The Wedding Pop-Up Show will be held at The Lotus Lounge at NAC Jewellers, T. Nagar Showroom. On March 9 and 10, 2022. 11 am onwards.