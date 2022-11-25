COVER: Designer Mitan Ghosh takes us through her colourful wedding special collection

Earning renown within a short period for unusually elegant Benarasi and Chanderi weaves, designer Mitan Ghosh’s eponymous label needs no introduction among the fashionista. The couturier who counts celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ujjwala Raut, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Pheroza Godrej, among her patrons, has always been fascinated by bright colours and pure weaves which define her designs.

Swastika Mukherjee in Mitan Ghosh's collection

The US-based NIFT graduate’s latest winter-festive edit too is no less classy and opulent with elegant styles for winter weddings. We have a chat with Mitan to decode the stylish collection and shoot four looks from the edit with the gorgeous and talented actress Swastika Mukherjee.

Tell us about your winter wedding collection?

Reds, pinks and gold are quintessential colours of any Indian wedding. We have experimented with not just these colours, but also the ones which are very unusual shades for a wedding. For our winter wedding collection, we have created a mix of contemporary and age-old traditional weaves, a few minimalistic designs for brides who like minimalist looks and some heavy weaves with intricate modern designs.

We have tried to create a zari corduroy look in our red sari with konia buta on the palla, which lends a very beautiful, edgy and modern touch to it. The purple Banarasi with stripes and phool butas are for the modern brides. We have drawn inspiration from European fashion and colour trends and amalgamated it with our Indian weaves. The pink double-tone Benarasi is for those brides who like to keep it traditional for the wedding and yet look modern.

How much has the wedding fashion market evolved over the years?

It has changed a lot. Brides of today know what they want and with social media playing an integral part in our lives, it’s easy to access the current trends and looks. The variety in draping a wedding sari is the biggest example of the evolving wedding fashion.

Millennials like subtle and minimal fashion. Even when they go for an heirloom or a hand-me-down wedding ensemble they complete their look with bare minimum makeup and wear simple modern jewellery to complete their looks.

CREDITS: Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar / Makeup: Prosenjit Banerjee / Hair: Rita Mallick / Styling: Abhishek Roy / Jewellery: Abira Jewellwers