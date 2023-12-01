Lifetime together: Navigating a multitude of wedding gift choices

Shopping for wedding gifts amidst a sea of options can be a huge task! The sheer abundance of choices often leaves one at a loss, wondering which gift would truly resonate with the couple embarking on this beautiful journey together. However, fret not, for we’ve taken it upon ourselves to alleviate your concerns by handpicking the most exquisite and thoughtful selections for your cherished ones on their momentous day. But we understand that each couple is special, with distinct tastes and preferences. Hence, our selection isn’t confined to one particular style or type; it spans across diverse categories, ensuring there’s something special for every couple.

Nuts about you

DoubleTree by Hilton presents a splendid array of luxury hampers tailored to suit diverse preferences. The opulent selection boasts treasures like Kashmiri Kahwa, Wild Organic Honey, Cajun Spice Roasted Cashew Nuts, Peri Peri Masala Almonds, a delightful Macaron Box, plant-sprouting crackers, and more. For those seeking more economical options, the diamond, gold, or silver hampers, along with three artisanal sweet boxes, offer enticing alternatives. However, for a truly personalised touch, you can craft your bespoke hamper, selecting preferred baskets and handpicking from an assortment of artisanal Indian sweets, homemade delicacies, and gourmet treats such as Danish Blackcurrant Jam and Super Natural Mango Mustard.

`1,000 upwards. Available online.

Colours in the room

CASA Benetton, the exclusive home range of the iconic fashion brand United Colors of Benetton, reveals its latest Autumn Winter 2023 (AW’23) Collection in India. This beautiful set encompasses vibrance for your bedroom, bathroom, tabletop and kitchen. It has also introduced its first-ever Kids Collection which is already turning heads! Expect a luxuriously designed in Italia, boutique towel range, food containers and drinkware elevating your ever-evolving personal style.

Price on request. Available online.

Jewel in the Crown

ZARIIN Jewellery offers a stunning array of gifting options that are perfect for weddings and the festive season. Ranging from a 22kt gold-plated Lakshmi Charan, Spirited Gold Stud Earrings with Citrine and Ropes of Style Necklace, their elegant designs, crafted with precision and finesse, make for memorable and cherished gifts. ZARIIN’s collection caters to a variety of tastes as each piece reflects the essence of traditional Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary twist, making it an ideal choice for spreading joy and love during nuptials. The collection is all set to lend you a touch of glamour on your wedding day.

`3,000 upwards. Available online.

Self-care enthusiast

Forest Essentials announces its exclusive partnership with the globally acclaimed Indian jewellery brand, MISHO. The result? An extraordinary limited-edition gift box that exudes finesse, designed to enthral connoisseurs of both beauty and craftsmanship. The MISHO box, deeply rooted in heritage and natural elegance, is not just about luxury; it’s a convergence of philosophies and the wisdom of Ayurveda. The exclusive box embodies a vivid reflection of timeless classiness and reverence for legacy. But hurry up as the new gift box is a limited edition for the upcoming wedding season.

`14,000 upwards. Available in stores across India and the UK.

‘Watch’ over you

As you curate your wedding wardrobe, consider adorning your wrist with a watch. Enter French Connection’s graceful watch collection, a subtle yet powerful addition to elevate your ensemble and embody the significance of the moment. These timepieces seamlessly blend modern design with sophistication, an ideal complement to your wedding day attire. Whether opting for a sleek stainless steel model or a leather-strapped beauty, French Connection watches are crafted to make a mention.

Price on request. Available online.

Style it up

Grooms will love a gift that encapsulates the eternal moments they are about to share with their partners. For a well-dressed groom, a cutting-edge tie-dye coord set or a premium polo T-shirt will be thoughtful selections. Whatever the choice, let it echo your appreciation for his presence in your life and serve as a cherished token of this extraordinary day. With The Bear House and Truefitt & Hill’s grooming and styling products including printed sweatshirts, fragrant shampoos, and hand and bath soaps, as a well-wisher, sibling, parent or friend, you have made him realise that no one else on earth is happier for him than you.

`2,000 upwards. Available online.

Bold & brave

Just in time for bustling weekends and the festive holidays, renowned beauty innovator for two decades, Anastasia Beverly Hills introduces travel-friendly, compact-sultry and modern Renaissance Mini Eyeshadow Palettes. Each of these indispensable palettes boasts nine brand-new shades, ranging from neutral to berry-toned, cool mattes to dazzling metallics. With this versatile range, one can craft their version of avant-garde make-up looks, celebrating their playful, gentle, and feminine side — from understated grace to bold drama in a convenient size.

`3,000 upwards. Available online