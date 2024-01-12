Eeksha’s wedding edit Regia is a royal show of Indian heritage 



There's no doubt that a bride's dreamy fantasies find an expression in her wedding dress. Dropping its opulent Regia collection, couture label Eeksha pays homage to the contemporary bride and groom's style. This exquisite edit displays the mastery of ostentatious crafts like Chikankari -- the delicate embroidery that graces fine muslin cotton, adding an ethereal touch to the ensemble and also features zardosi work where metal-coated threads intricately weave designs onto the fabric.

Bridal lehenga

The dance of these royal threads shows the label's commitment to preserving the traditional crafts while also meeting the glitz quotient. Ashwin Agarwal, creative director of the label shares, “The Regia collection draws inspiration from timeless elegance and regal aesthetics. The name suggests royalty and sophistication, reflecting the opulence inherent in the designs. As modern brides seek a blend of tradition and trend in their wedding wear, the new collection caters to this by combining classic silhouettes with modern embellishments.”

Jewel tones

The collection includes an array of mens and womens wear ensembles like sherwani sets, embroidered lehenga sets, lace saris that exude sensuality in every drape, peplum sharara sets, bandhgala jackets with pants and more. While they pay homage to traditions, they are equally edgy. Expect lehengas styled with corset tops and detachable wings, slit gowns with capes, fishtail gowns and lots more that makes a bride look like a vision! Telling us about the making process, Ashwin shares, “We have used premium fabrics such as silk and satin adorned with intricate motifs and embellishments. Embroidery crafts like zardozi and thread work have enhanced the luxurious appeal of the ensembles. We have used rich burgundy, royal blue, and classic ivories after a careful selection process, aiming to evoke a sense of grandeur and grace.”

Menswear

The label is known for fusing old with new elements. In their past edits, it has achieved a fine balance between the old world charm of reshams, tanchoi silks, velvets and Banarasi fabric and modern design vocabulary featuring cuts, cascading tulles, a refreshing palette of pastels, backtrails, net, ruffles, and featherwork, to meet the new age preferences. As someone who keeps an eye on evolving tastes, Ashwin concludes revealing key bridal wear trends, “Minimalist embroidery, cape-style drapes, and unconventional colour choices will be preferred and the Regia collection seamlessly incorporates all of them.”

Price on request.Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada

