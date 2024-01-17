Must have silk outfits in wedding trousseau 

Silk outfits stand out as timeless choices that can never go wrong. From classic saris to contemporary dresses, silk garments add a touch of luxury and grace to any bridal ensemble. Designer Shivani, director, Rooh By Shivani, has curated a list of must-have silk outfits that are sure to elevate your wedding trousseau

Elegant silk and Pashmina accessories

Drape yourself in sophistication with silk and Pashmina scarves that go beyond the ordinary. Whether sourced ethically or crafted with precision, these scarves boast a luxurious feel and captivating sheen. Adorned with delicate embroidery or left to showcase the fabric's natural beauty, these accessories add a refined touch to any ensemble, transcending the boundaries of bridal wear.

Regal silk apparel

Explore the world of silk dresses that redefine glamour, transcending the conventional norms of bridal fashion. From flowing silhouettes to meticulously tailored masterpieces, each dress stands as a testament to a commitment to sustainable luxury. With the use of eco-friendly dyes and ethical production practices, these silk dresses not only enhance your bridal look but also resonate with values that prioritise both style and conscientious choices.

Timeless silk saris

A silk sari is a quintessential choice for any bride looking to embrace tradition with a touch of glamour. Opt for rich Banarasi silk, Kanjeevaram silk, or even delicate silk georgette saris. These timeless pieces not only celebrate the cultural heritage but also drape beautifully, enhancing the bride’s grace on her special day.

Regal lehengas in silk

For brides seeking a blend of tradition and contemporary style, silk lehengas are a perfect choice. The luxurious fabric adds opulence to the outfit, and intricate embroidery or zari work further enhances the regal look. Whether opting for a classic red or experimenting with vibrant hues, a silk lehenga is a must-have for a modern bride.

Chic silk anarkali suits

For those looking for a combination of comfort and style, silk anarkali suits are an excellent option. The flowing silhouette of an anarkali suit in silk fabric adds a touch of glamour, making it suitable for various wedding functions. Pair it with traditional jewellery for a complete and chic look.

Modern silk dresses

Embrace contemporary vibes with silk dresses that redefine bridal fashion. From A-line silhouettes to mermaid cuts, silk dresses offer versatility and comfort. The smooth and lustrous texture of silk enhances the overall appeal, making it a perfect choice for pre-wedding events or a stylish reception look.