Pot roast or pie: What are you having this new year's eve?

Looking to zero in on a new year’s resolution? Let exploring the best of the city’s flavours be your resolution in 2020, because Kolkata’s eateries are really stepping it up a notch. From the most elaborate roasts to live sushi bars and amazing desserts, here are all the things you can eat this new year’s:

ITC Sonar

ITC Sonar has your New Year Eve’s dinner sorted and how. At Nymphaea, the resto-lounge enjoy the tranquility of the lily laden water garden, savour exotic grills and premium beverages under the star filled winter sky. At Eden Pavilion the dinner and New Year’s Day brunch will be a treat to the gastronome. Also, while at Pan Asian you can savour the flavours of China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Mangolia, at Dum Pukht surprising array of dishes handpicked from the royal kitchens of Awadh will make for a true regal treat. You can also indulge in the robust flavours of the North West Frontier at Peshawri.

New Year’s Eve Dinner – 31 st December 2019 | 7:30 pm to 1 am

New Year’s Day Brunch – 1 st January 2020 | 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Meal for one: Rs 2150 + onwards

ITC Royal Bengal

Your New Year’s dinner and brunch at this latest property of ITC Hotels in the city would include a delectable spread of local, Indian and International delicacies at Grand Market Pavilion. At Ottimo you can treat yourself to the cuisine of Italy with recipes like Smoked salmon tartare with sour cherry coulis; Juniper berry marinated Australian lamb chops chargrilled, served with gin and jus reduction; chicken roasted peppers and pecorino cheese and Tiramisu. And for the vegetarians Royal Vega rolls out a delicious spread that includes Kamalini Koftā, Shatawari Maarmik, Bhindi Chilgoza, Shāka Pulao, Moong Gond Halvā.

New Year’s Eve Dinner – 31 st December 2019 | 7.30 pm to 1 am

New Year’s Day Brunch – 1 st January 2020 | 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Meal for one: Rs 2150 + onwards

The Lalit Great Eastern

Begin the year on a delicious note with The Lalit Great Eastern’s extensive spread. While the New Year Extravaganza at The Great Ballroom and Club Wilson brings to you unlimited entertainment and F&B offers, the New Year Special Brunch menu specially curated by the chef at Alfresco will make sure you have an unforgettable experience. The buffet at The Great Ballroom includes Smoked salmon roll with arugula and cream cheese roll, Burmese Curried soup, Awadhi lagan ki boti, and much more.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2200 AI per person (Brunch at Alfresco), Rs 3500 onwards AI (The Great Ballroom) and Rs 4500 AI for two (Club Wilson)

An exotic beverage stand at Lalit Great Eastern

The Oberoi Grand

For the New Year’s eve The Oberoi Grand has curated a sumptuous spread that includes a lavish food theatre by the Poolside, a dinner buffet with the choicest of delicacies at ThreeSixtyThree and a spread of authentic Thai flavours at Baan Thai. Plus, unlimited select premiere beverages and live counters will take you on a gastronomic journey.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 7000 + upwards, for two

A festiv spread at Oberoi Grand

JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata

Start your New Year with the flavoursome festive lunch and dinner menu at JW Kitchen. The highlights of the menu at the all-day dining includes Creamy lobster bisque, Rose Roasted Pork Leg with your choice of sauces, Duck Foie Gras Terrine, Grape Chutney and Brioche, Paneer Labang Latiuka, Malabar Fish Curry and more. In case you are looking for pan-Asian delights then check Vintage Asia’s specialities for the day.

When: January 1

Price for two: Rs 3,000

Cal 27, Taj Bengal

Taj Bengal's Cal 27 is famous for its scrumptious mid-day brunches and for new year's too, they are hosting a New Year Brunch with Gala buffet spread comprising of beloved items like Cold Salads, Turkey Pastrami and pickled vegetable, Tapioca caviar, Smoked Salmon with Gherkins, Spanish charred bell pepper, Catalan Stewed Lamb with Potatoes and Green Olives, Sweet pepper polenta ratatouille parsley cream sauce. You will also find a choice of desserts like Plum pudding brandy sauce, Plum cake vanilla fondant, Mince grain pie, Rum ball, Five-spice chocolate Yule log, Baileys Mascarpone and much more.

Taj bengal is stepping it up this new year

When: January 1, 2020

Pocket pinch: Rs 3,500

Vivanta Kolkata

The beloved five-star property Vivanta Kolkata is hosting a New year's special open-air brunch buffet featuring European delicacies like Roast lamb with Yorkshire pudding. Osso Buco, White wine Braised rabbit, Herbbutter roasted Turkey breast, and much more.

When: January 1, 2020

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,100

A cold cut platter at Vivanta



The Orient, Salt Lake

Enjoy a fantastic Mandarin lunch at The Orient where you will find a live salad bar, and amazing Asian appetisers like Thai Corn Cake, Dragon Fish Patties, Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Maki and main courses like Roasted sliced lamb with spicy Beijing soya bean sauce, Peking duck meat, thin crepe, with sliced spring onions, cucumbers, and hoisin sauce and a lot more.

When: Till January 1 2020

Pocket Pinch: Rs 899